When Ellendale-native Lindsay Macy packed her bags and moved west in 2013, she not only left behind the only state she had ever truly called home, but stepped away from hockey for the first time in more than 15 years.
The former Division I college standout at University of Wisconsin and Minnesota State University simply wanted to explore what life had to offer, trading chilly arenas and sprawling sheets of ice for the rolling snow-covered slopes of Idaho’s renowned ski resorts.
“I became a bit of a ski-bum,” she joked. “It was just sort of the next step in my life.”
After more than a year, Macy was still content with her decision, and though she never fully eliminated the idea of returning to hockey in some capacity, the former all-state player at Owatonna High School also hadn’t made any serious plans to return.
That is, until she got “the itch.”
With the idea of getting back on the to ice having been planted following a number of requests for one-on-one lessons, Macy ultimately decided if she was going to jump back into things, she might as well go all the way.
That’s just the type of person she is.
“Anyone who really knows me understands that I am not one to shy away from a challenge,” she said.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were no baby steps when it came to Macy’s reintroduction to hockey — no conservative half-measures or easing back into the game.
When she noticed a severe lack of high-level options for female players in northern Idaho, and the entire Pacific Northwest for that matter, she simply decided to start her own team, partnering with Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy to establish the first AAA U-19 girls team in the United States to compete in the prestigious Canadian Sports School Hockey League.
Aside from her duties as head coach, Macy — who was instrumental in the overall development of more than a dozen future college players during her three-year stint in Coeur d’Alene — eventually took on the role as the team’s assistant general manager and absorbed a wide range of responsibilities that included everything from establishing the academy’s ownership policies to driving the team bus.
“It was an awesome experience,” she said. “The talent that is pumped out of that league is crazy.”
As it turned out, Macy’s grassroots effort in Coeur d’Alene was only the initial stop in her newfound coaching career. After stepping down from her position at the academy in early 2019 and acquiring her real estate license, Macy was ready for her next challenge and decided to apply for the only two vacant women’s head coaching positions at the NCAA Division III college level this past winter.
By the end of March, she was preparing for her third meeting with the administration at Finlandia University located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
“I needed to get back on the ice with the kids,” she said. “The only two open positions were out east and this one (Finlandia) and I wanted to be as close to home as possible for my nieces and nephews, and six hours (to Owatonna) isn’t that bad.”
Following an extensive interview process that was conducted remotely during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Macy was offered the position at Finlandia and was officially announced as the team’s newest head coach on Monday, May 11.
“The whole process took a lot longer (because of the pandemic) and it was a pretty crazy situation,” Macy said. “To this day, I have only been on campus for maybe three hours, so that’s offered its own set of challenges as well. It’s a pretty daunting task and it’s going to be a lot of work, but I am really excited about this opportunity.”
Macy is taking over a program that has endured its share of struggles in the win-loss department in recent years, but, ironically, that was one of the main reasons she was attracted to the job in the first place, stating that many of the best women’s programs in all of college sports didn’t start as dynasties and needed the right coach to “change the culture and turn things around.”
“I think sometimes it’s easier to be a good coach when you have all the resources and talent, but you can find out if you really are a good coach when you have to rebuild something,” she added. “I like the challenge in front of me, it fits me better. It’s a huge reason why I wanted to come here.”
For obvious reasons, Macy’s first few months on the job haven’t been without its share of major logistical challenges as she’s remained more than 1,500 miles from campus at her current residence in Idaho. However, that hasn’t stopped her from grabbing the reigns of the program and laying the foundation of what will be a complete cultural transformation, both on and off the ice.
Macy has kept in regular contact with her new team by scheduling weekly Zoom meetings in which she and her players discuss the latest chapters in the book Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win.
Though she admits there was some initial hesitation when she first introduced the idea of these regular sessions, the vast majority of the players have since bought-in and are fully-engaged in the process, introducing new topics and themes every week.
“They fully-admitted they aren’t used to this and the overall discipline aspect,” Macy said. “They aren’t used to having high expectations, so I think turning it around and saying: ‘This isn’t for me, it’s for you. All of you say you want to win, but in order for that to happen, we have to take the steps. It just doesn’t happen out of nowhere.’ This is the first step in a larger process and there has was some uncertainty because it is unique, but kudos to the kids, they have jumped in for the most part head first.”
Eventually, Macy will make the move to Upper Peninsula and begin the next phase in guiding the program into a new era. Though difficult to imagine at this point as college sports appear to be in danger of another major setback due to recent widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 on campuses across the country, the will come a time when she conducts her first practice, takes her customary position behind the bench and officially begins her college coaching career.
Everything that she’s experienced as coach and a player — which included an all-state career with the Huskies and more than 120 total games at two major Division I universities — has helped Macy establish a coaching philosophy based on a high-risk, high-reward style of play.
“With the girls game it’s a high gamble,” she said “Three good passes in a row is hard for girls at any level, so applying pressure is important. Everyone gets to the net. It’s lots of risk-taking and playing your cards right and executing positions better than the other team. This turnaround isn’t going to happen overnight, but I think we will catch teams off guard and sneak out some wins here and there and develop as the program moves forward.”