Marathon gets tossed around a lot when describing a five-set match but Medford’s match against Hayfield Tuesday might qualify.
The Tigers outlasted the Vikings 19-25, 25-17, 25-12, 26-28, 16-14 in a match where two sets required extra points.
The numbers from the match are eye-popping. Medford middle hitter Kinsey Cronin tallied 30 kills to lead the team. Setter Jenna Berg had 55 assists and Brooke Purrier had 26 digs. Outside hitter Isabel DeLeon had 16 kills and 17 digs while Hannah Schull added 18. Andrea Bock finished with 21 digs, seven kills and four ace serves.
“Hayfield played a great game and never gave up,” Tigers head coach Missy Underdahl said. “They served well and did a great job of placing their serves and kept us moving.”
The Vikings (6-6, 6-6 Gopher) came into the match with back-to-back sweeps while Medford rode a three-match winning streak.
“Kinsey Cronin had an incredible night of working around their block and led our team
and Jenna Berg did a great job of directing her around the block,” Underdahl said. “It was a great team effort by everyone.”
Cronin also did well in putting up the Tigers’ block. She finished with two solo blocks, five ace blocks and eight block assists to help lift Medford to a season sweep of Hayfield. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 3-2 in the first meeting of the season Oct. 22 in Medford.