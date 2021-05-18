The Owatonna Huskies (9-8, 9-5) remained in fifth place in the Big 9 Conference standings and currently come in at No. 6 in the Section 1AAAA rankings following their 9-2 loss at the hands of the Winona Winhawks (12-4, 11-3) Monday afternoon at Morehouse Field.
Parris Hovden started on the rubber for the Huskies, tossing three innings and striking out one before being replaced by Katelyn Bentz in the top of the fourth. Bentz finished the remainder of the game inside the circle, also striking out one. The two Owatonna pitchers allowed nine Winona runners to cross the plate, however, only two were considered earned runs as the Huskies committed five errors as a team, which proved to be fatal for their chances of ultimately coming out on top.
"[Winona] hit the ball well enough as it is and when you give them extra outs, they're going to find ways to score runs," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said after the game. "It puts a lot of pressure on our defense, puts a lot of pressure on our offense because we're in a big hole and our pitchers, too, because they feel like they've got to work a little harder if the defense isn't quite making all the plays that they normally would. Our pitching was a little off tonight, too. We weren't hitting spots, we weren't keeping them off-balance enough. It just wasn't our night overall. A lot of things didn't go our way tonight."
The Huskies managed to register only five hits total with two coming off the bat of Paiton Glynn, who also drove in the team's two runs. Ana LaDuke, Sam Bogen and Zoie Roush all contributed one hit apiece.
"We're going to come back [Tuesday] hoping to make adjustments and get ready for those last few games of the season and feel better about how we're playing going into the playoffs," Moran said.
The Huskies have three games remaining on their schedule and are next in action on Thursday in a battle with Albert Lea (4-11, 3-9). They conclude their regular season on Tuesday, May 25 with a double-header against Mankato West (13-2, 9-2).