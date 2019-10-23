For glimpses Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall, it appeared as if Northfield football was on the cusp of creating something resembling positive momentum.
The first offensive play of the game for the Raiders was a seven-yard completion from senior Gavin Rataj to senior Daniel Monaghan. The following play was a five-yard burst up the middle by senior Simon Dickerson for a first down, but a fourth-down incompletion stalled the drive at John Marshall's 37-yard line.
The fourth-seeded Rockets (4-5) then drove down for their first of three scores of the night, although the first was all they needed in what turned into a 21-0 defeat for fifth-seeded Northfield (1-8) in the Section 1-5A quarterfinals.
Throughout the night, the Raiders managed only 64 total yards offensively on 48 plays.
"We just didn't click," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. "The last couple games we just haven't clicked great on offense. It was a play here or there, but not a whole drive."
The opportunities were there offensively, thanks to the efforts of the defense. On the second play of the second quarter, freshman linebacker Charlie Monaghan burst through the middle of the line to rip the ball out of JM quarterback Cole Peterson's arms before junior Dylan Dietz pounced on the fumble to provide possession to the offense 15 yards away from a touchdown.
Two runs for a total of three yards and incompletions on third and fourth downs gave the ball back to the Rockets, who capitalized with a 66-yard touchdown run from Peterson, his second of the night after he muscled in the opening score from a yard out.
"Defensively, I thought we were decent but we didn't tackle well," Sullivan said.
On Northfield's next drive, it appeared the Raiders were going to punt possession back to John Marshall after three plays, but Daniel Monaghan's punt glanced off a Rocket player, allowing junior Cole Stanchina to pounce on the ball to provide the Raiders with a new set of downs 21 yards from the goal line.
After the ensuing first-down snap sailed over Rataj's head for a 15-yard loss, he threw an interception on third and 22 from the 33-yard line. Rochester John Marshall took the ball 67 yards on 10 plays to score with Braden Black's five-yard rush with 2.7 seconds remaining to carry a 21-0 lead, the eventual final score, into halftime.
"We had a couple opportunities with good field position, but then we had a snap over the head and when things didn't go our way we couldn't keep the success going," Sullivan said. "I told the guys I was proud of them for a couple things this year. They kept coming back after every game and came back ready to compete with great attitudes. They showed resiliency and after they got knocked down they kept getting back up. That's what it will take to be successful in life in whatever they do."
Sullivan also pointed out that despite the adverse situations his team was put in en route to its final record of 1-8 this season, the positivity for the Raiders never wavered.
"Sometimes when teams have a tough season teams pull apart, they in-fight, and that didn't happen with these guys," Sullivan said. "They stayed close, they hung together, and I'm proud of both those things."
Sullivan attributed that to his 21-player senior class, which in addition to Daniel Monaghan, Rataj and Dickerson, includes Joey Glampe, Josh Dresow, Jake Wiebe, Drew Woodley, Ayanti Unah, Caleb Voight, Nick Touchette, Nick Stanga, Phil Dettling, Justin Brakke, Sam Hegseth, David Tonjum, Connor Nagy, Kai Anderson, Eli Bowman, Kevin Grundhoffer, Devin Malecha and Carter Schmidt.
"The seniors are a good bunch of kids," Sullivan said. "They've been leaders, they've been good role models for the younger guys, and we're going to miss that group of guys. That's always tough to see that last game for the kids, whenever it is."