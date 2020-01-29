HAYFIELD — Emma Kniefel and Kiley Nihart spearheaded the charge and accounted for the majority of Medford’s offense in a 64-48 Gopher Conference victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night.
Kniefel and Nihart — a formidable senior forward-guard combination with more than 2,500 career points between them — each scored 24 points against the Vikings to lead the Tigers to their ifth consecutive victory.
The Tigers — who led 35-17 at halftime against what head coach Mark Kubat called a “scrappy” Vikings team — also received an offense boost from Izzy Reuvers (9 points.)
“Our rebounding is improving and kept their second chance opportunities to a minimum,” Kubat added “Nihart and Kniefel shot the ball very well all night.”
Medford (15-3 overall, 8-2 Gopher) take the floor again on Friday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Medford 64, Hayfield 48
Medford scoring: Kiley Nihart 24, Isabella Steffen 3, Emma Kniefel 24, Izzy Reuvers 9, Lilly Roehrick 4.