ROCHESTER — After the pesky Grand Meadow boys basketball team pushed them to the brink of defeat for the second time in the last two months, top-seeded Blooming Prairie is more than happy to count its blessings and move on to the next round.
In an eerily similar pattern to the regular season meeting that was decided by a single point, the Awesome Blossoms established a double-digit lead in the second half only to watch the Superlarks charge back and reduce the margin to a single possession in the final moments of the second half. In fact, it wasn’t until a last-ditch three-quarter court shot by Ben Kraft lipped off the iron that BP could breath a sign of relief and walk off the floor a 52-49 winner at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
According to Blossoms' fifth-year coach Nate Piller — who will be coaching in his first section championship game on Thursday against Hayfield at 6 p.m. — his team had ample opportunities to clinch the game down the stretch, but simply failed to execute in a few critical moments.
“We missed at least one layup and several free throw attempts within the final couple minutes, any of which could have iced the game,” he said. “But Grand Meadow went down fighting. All-in-all, we're glad we got the win and get the chance to move on. Scores start over at 0-0 Thursday night and we'll take that any day of the week.”
After exploding for seven 3-pointers against Southland in the previous round, Kaden Thomas was largely contained by Grand Meadow’s stingy defense and teammates Drew Kittelson, Parker Vaith and Gabe Hagen shouldered the majority of the offensive production evenly amongst themselves, scoring 12 points apiece.
Vaith came off the bench to supply six points in each half, drilling a pair of key 3-pointers after the break while providing an offensive spark in the first half during a stretch that Kittelson said his team “struggled mightily to score.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Blossoms (24-3) will find out just hard difficult it is to beat a team three times in a single season when they meet the Vikings (24-5) with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Hayfield has lost just once since Feb. 1 — a 59-54 setback to Blooming Prairie on Feb. 7 — and is in the midst of a nine-game winning streak. In the postseason, the Vikings have eliminated Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson and Randolph.
Hayfield was held to a season-low 40 points in its one-sided loss to the Blossoms way back on Dec. 20 and finished second in the conference in scoring at 67 points per game.
Standing 6-foot-2, Ethan Slaathaug has been one of the most consistent and productive offensive players in southern Minnesota this season, averaging 23 points per game while scoring no fewer than 14 in any single contest. In fact, he’s much more apt to go off for 28 or more than he is to finish in the mid-teens as he’s done that six times with his season-high coming in a 33-point outburst against Kingsland on Jan. 11.
Slaathaug also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
Blooming Prairie 52, Grand Meadow 49
Blooming Prairie scoring: Kaden Thomas 7, Gabe Hagen 12, Drew Kittelson 12, Parker Vaith 12, Zach Archer 6, Isaac Ille 3. Halftime: Blooming Prairie 24, Hayfield 21.