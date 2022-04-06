The Blossoms started the season out on the right foot after hosting and defeating Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland 9-7 on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore infielder Rachel Winzenberg led Blooming Prairie in the batters box by going 3-4 in her plate appearances and batted in three runners. Alivia Scheinder (1-3), Shawntee Snyder (1-3), Emily Anderson (1-3), Lauren Schammel (1-2), Bobbie Bruns (1-4) and Lexi Steckelberg (1-3) all recorded one hit each. Anderson recorded three RBIs off her triple and Scheinder and Steckelberg both recorded one RBI each.
On the mound, junior pitcher Haven Carlson tossed seven innings and recorded six strikeouts while giving up six hits, four walks and seven runs in the Blossoms first win of the season.
Blooming Prairie is scheduled to return home to host Hayfield at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Waseca at noon on Saturday.
The Awesome Blossoms went on the road against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders in a 13-1 loss in five innings on Monday to open up their season.
Junior Lucas Schammel and freshman Carter Bishop both drew walks and fellow freshman Alex Lea notched Blooming Prairie's lone run in the fourth inning.
Micah Donnelly, Jesse Cardenas and Schammel all shared appearances on the mound with Donnelly throwing for two innings against 15 total batters and allowing seven runs on 53 pitches. Cardenas pitched for 1 2/3 innings and allowed no runs in six batters faced with two strikeouts. Schammel faced eight batters and allowed six runs on 34 pitches while earning one strikeout.
The Blossoms are scheduled to return home Friday at 4:30 p.m. to host Hayfield before going back on the road against Waseca on Saturday afternoon.