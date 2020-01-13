WINONA — Turning things around just in time, the Owatonna girls basketball team completed a second half comeback and held on for a 52-48 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona on Friday night.
“We had to adjust to a lot of fouls being called,” OHS coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said of her team that trailed by seven points at halftime. “We were not in a good flow in the first half and I am proud of the way the girls responded. We talked about pulling each other up and sticking together and we just that in the second half.”
Owatonna, which out-scored the Winhawks 31-17 after the break, was led by Sarah Kingland’s 18 points and seven rebounds while teammate Ari Shornock added 11 points. The Huskies held Winona to just 33% shooting for the game — including 1-for-18 from beyond the arc — and finished with a 38-21 edge on the glass.
Owatonna 52, Winona 48
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 3, Taylor Schlauderaff 7, Ari Shornock 11, Lexi Mendenhall 7, Holly Buytaert 6, Sarah Kingland 18 (7 rebounds). Halftime: Winona 28-Owatonna 21.