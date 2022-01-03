The Owatonna girls hockey team recorded an 0-2-1 record during the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic last week in Farmington to drop to their record to 7-5-1 this season.
Farmington 4, Owatonna 3
The Huskies faced heartbreak in their first matchup of the class in their 4-3 loss to Farmington. The Tigers led 1-0 after the first period before junior forward Ezra Oien tied it 1-1 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the second period.
Oien then pushed the Huskies in front 2-1 2:36 into the third period. Farmington rattled off two goals to take the lead before sophomore forward Samantha Bogen tied it up again with a goal with 9:49 left. The Tigers capitalized on an extra skater advantage with 4:35 left in the game to go up 4-3.
Owatonna 2, New Prague 2
The following day, the Huskies traded goals with the New Prague Trojans and eventually went into overtime, where neither team could find the back of the net, resulting in a 2-2 tie.
Senior forward Olivia Herzog kicked things off with a goal off a Molly Achterkirch assist just over seven minutes into the game, which was responded with a late second period goal from New Prague to tie things up at 1-1 through two periods.
Junior forward Macy Stanton gave Owatonna the lead four and a half minutes into the third period by scoring her fourth goal of the season with an assist being credited to Izzy Radel.
With less than 20 seconds remaining in the game, New Prague’s Hanah Robasse got past senior goaltender Ava Wolfe to tie the game up.
A scoreless overtime period resulted in Owatonna’s first tie of the season.
Lakeville North 4, Owatonna 0
The third and final game of the classic didn’t go as the Huskies hoped after falling to the Lakeville North Panthers 4-0.
The Panthers got on the board late in the first period, but the game remained a one-goal difference to close the first and all throughout the second period.
Owatonna couldn’t get one on the board before Lakeville North rattled off three goals in the third period, two coming off power play opportunities and one coming on an open net at the end of the game.
Wolfe was a workhorse in net for Owatonna, starting in all three games of the holiday classic. In a combined 161 minutes between the pipes, she recorded 83 saves on 92 shots for a combined .902 save percentage.
The Huskies return to the ice Tuesday night with a trip to play Class AA No.8 ranked Lakeville South. Following Tuesday night’s game, they’ll return home to host Rochester Mayo on Thursday and go on the road against Hastings on Saturday night.