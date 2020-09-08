Something neat, if not inspiring, is happening in the Blooming Prairie High School athletics department.
Though notable in its own right, the record numbers that signed up for the cross country team this fall merely represents a superficial layer in a unique tale that features a motivated band of student-athletes that have surpassed personal boundaries and learned to accept new challenges that transcend the already formidable physical requirements needed to succeed in the sport.
In this particular situation — in this particular year — competitive running has become a strong unifying force and a great equalizer.
“Now that we are on the same team, you really get to know a whole new group of people,” said first-year runner Megan Oswald. “I feel comfortable going up to them and saying ‘hey, how are you?’ It’s brought us together for sure.”
The catalyst that ultimately led to the explosive interest in the sport was borne from the Minnesota State High School League’s Aug. 4 decision to postpone volleyball and football from the fall 2020 to the spring 2021 per an announcement.
It was at this point that a tight-knit group of youngsters from the small community stamped halfway between Owatonna and Austin on U.S. Highway 218 responded in a way that was refreshingly innate — a natural reflex to a difficult situation. Though unquestionably disappointing in the immediate aftermath of the MSHSL’s announcement, the news was instead filtered through an optimistic lens and viewed as a neat opportunity as opposed to an impossible challenge.
High-achieving athletes from a variety of sports that otherwise may never given cross country a second thought initiated an organic word-of-mouth campaign that spread through the halls of the high school, extolling the numerous physical and mental benefits of competitive running.
Whether someone wanted to stay in shape for the winter or spring seasons, enhance their mental toughness or simply try something new, vague curiosity quickly transformed into genuine interest and the bandwagon quickly filled to maximum capacity.
“When I found out cross country was going to be the only sport this fall I started reaching out,” junior Bobbie Bruns said. “I texted a bunch of my friends — a bunch of the volleyball players — and was like: ‘You guys all need to come out for cross country.’ At a volleyball scrimmage, me and my sister told everyone that they needed to come out for cross country. It was fun seeing the people that never would have thought to ever join cross country come out and actually enjoy it.”
By the time mid-August rolled around, longtime head coach John Bruns had 40 boys and girls signed up in grades seven through 12. He did “very little” recruiting and confirmed that it was indeed the students who played the largest role in the sudden spike in interest to join a sport that rarely takes center stage during the football and volleyball-crazed months of the fall season.
“We have a group of boys and girls in our school right now that love to compete,” Bruns said. “When we heard the news (from the MSHSL), we immediately thought: ‘What can we do to give these kids the opportunity to do something this fall?’ We knew they would eventually be able to practice with their football team and volleyball team, but just practicing isn’t going to satisfy that. We knew some of the kids were talking to each other (about joining), and then all the sudden I was just getting flooded with calls.”
AN INFLUX OF TALENT
Oswald is one of roughly a dozen individuals who joined the Blossoms’ cross country program for the first time this fall after their primary sport was bumped to the early spring in a move implemented in response to the continued concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sudden influx of talent from other sports has created a fascinating blend of athletes that span the entire spectrum in terms of experience and physical makeup.
Offensive lineman are striding alongside five-time cross country letter winners, and returning veterans are being challenged in a way they probably didn’t expect just five weeks ago.
Volleyball players are contributing immediately and have accounted for the majority of the Awesome Blossoms’ scoring through two meets. Multi-year starter and dangerous middle hitter, Oswald, for instance, is the girls’ leading performer thus far — registering a third-place finish at her first career competition at River Bend Nature Center Aug. 28 — and has trimmed more than a minute from her initial time of 27:51 to 26:27.
“I guess I am pretty proud of where I have started and where I am right now,” Oswald said after practice last Thursday. “And that’s a lot due to my athleticism, but I think there are some goals I can attain and I can really improve. I don’t usually go out and run. I stay in shape but I don’t do distance running. So I definitely think I can improve my time even more. There’s no telling where I’ll be in a month.”
For the boys, Luke Larkoski is in a similar situation, tapping into his natural athletic ability and discovering a level of resolve he probably didn’t even known he possessed until just recently.
The roughly 5-foot-10, 180-pound lineman was a starter on last season’s Class A state championship football team and has already contributed greatly to the Blossoms’ scoring this fall in cross country. After finishing in 13th place and clocking the team’s fourth-best time in the season-opener at River Bend, Larkoski shaved almost 60 seconds and jumped all the way to fourth overall — and second on the team — at Blooming Prairie’s home triangular less than a week later.
Reflecting on the first two weeks of his competitive running career, Larkoski admitted he’s been physically challenged beyond anything he ever expected, but has already began to appreciate the mental benefits of pushing his body to the limits.
“You think to yourself that you want to quit sometimes and you just push through it,” he said. “Now I have that little extra internal confidence and I can tell myself when football comes around: ‘Hey, I ran more than three miles every day for two months and that’s going to help me. Running is the hardest thing you can do to mentally push yourself. It just tears you down and you have to pick yourself up. You’re just with yourself out there, too — all alone. You’re within your own thoughts and you have to find it within.”
Though Larkoski’s emergence might appear surprising to many, senior Alex Miller is not shocked by his teammate’s early success. The reigning honorable mention all-conference runner and three-year letter winner has become a valuable resource within the program. His experience and perspective have been instrumental in coaxing the best out of his new teammates.
Basically, he knows a good runner when he sees one.
“Luke, he can outrun me, but it’s up to him whether he wants to or not,” Miller said. “I’m not necessarily the fastest kid, but I can get other people to go and I think that’s part of my role with this team.”
For the girls, their most decorated and experienced performer has taken a rather unconventional path to the present. After emerging as one of the most promising young runners in the program as a junior high student, Bobbie Bruns — the youngest of John Bruns’ two daughters on the team — earned all-conference accolades in 2016 and 2018 before deciding to step away from cross country to join the volleyball team in 2019. When 2020 rolled around and Bruns discovered she could participate in both sports, it was a no-brainer.
“After everything, I was actually excited to see that volleyball was moved to the spring and cross country was staying in the fall,” she said. “That meant I could do both and it has been really fun getting back out here.”
Perhaps more than anyone, Bobbie Bruns also understands just how unique the sport of cross country is and how it can serve as a link between athletes of every skill level. It’s the common thread that binds people of a variety of backgrounds together and a common diversion during a turbulent time in our nation’s recent history.
“I have always said that cross country is just so different than any other sport,” she said. “I don’t know what it is about it, but I guess most of the people in cross country are people that wouldn’t necessarily be in your group of close friends. So (this sport) allows you to meet new people and become closer with a new group of friends. It’s a sport where everyone is an individual, but you are also on a team, so everyone is cheering each other on. Yeah, you care about yourself, but you care about your team just as much, which is like every sport, but it’s different. It’s just different.”
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Due to the front-loaded schedule, the Blossoms have just five meets left in the 2020 season, including the annual Gopher Conference Invite on Saturday, Oct. 10 at, ironically, River Bend Nature Center.
Before then, BP will host back-to-back meets at the Blooming Prairie Country Club Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 while traveling to Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Janesville Sept. 28 and at Oaks Golf Club in Hayfield Oct. 1.