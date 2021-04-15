Baseball
WEM 9, Blooming Prairie 4
The Awesome Blossoms scored all of their runs during the first three innings Thursday evening, however, the Buccaneers scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings before adding an additional four in the sixth to claim victory.
Luke Larkoski led Blooming Prairie at the plate, grabbing one hit and driving in two RBI. Lane Lembke and Alex Miller took the mound for Blooming Prairie, striking out eight WEM batters in the loss.
Hayfield 19, NRHEG 10
The bats once again showed up in New Richland as the Panthers fell to the Vikings in a run-fest.
“The score doesn’t say how this game went,” NRHEG coach Mark Lee said. “The Panthers played much better than that but still came up short with a tough loss.”
Kordell Schlaak was 1-for-3 on the night and drove in three RBI while also pitching four and one-thirds innings in relief. Daxter Lee was also 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and scored two runs.
Golf
Owatonna boys 335, Waseca 377
The Owatonna boys golf team performed well as a unit during their win over Waseca Thursday afternoon.
“Overall, it was great to see a lot of improvement from Monday’s meet,” Owatonna coach Mark Langlois said. “As a team, we had one player shoot in the 70s and the rest of the team shoot in the 80s. The players were focused starting on hole one and many players finished their rounds strong. The team had a lot more up-and-down conversions today. I saw a lot more putts falling and solid shots out on the course. After the round, I liked that the players looked at what they improved upon, but are not satisfied and are excited to get back to practice tomorrow. It was a good win for the Huskies.”
Jonny Wall shot a 77 to medal for the Huskies with Brody Homan (85), Quinn Thompson (86) and Evan Little (87) finishing second, third and fourth overall, respectively. Matthew Larson and Sam Snitker just missed the cut with each shooting an 89.
Blooming Prairie
The Awesome Blossom boys and girls golf teams competed in a triangular with Triton and Kasson-Mantorville this past Monday with both squads placing first overall in their respective meets.
Jessica Ressler (52) and Halle Strunk (53) finished first and second overall, respectively, during the girls’ meet. On the boys’, Collin Jordison (42), Kollyn Alwes (47) and Garret Farr (48) finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Gopher Conference girls meet
The Blooming Prairie and NRHEG girls golf teams participated in the first Gopher Conference meet of the season Thursday afternoon with the Awesome Blossoms taking home top honors.
Blooming Prairie’s Halle Strunk (45) medaled during the meet with teammate Jessica Ressler finishing one stroke behind.
NRHEG’s Lainee Krohn led the Panthers with a 68.
Softball
Maple River 16, Medford 1
The Tigers ran into a bit of a buzzsaw Thursday afternoon in the form of the Eagles.
Medford put the ball in play all afternoon, only striking out three times, however, they were only able to amass two hits as a team, each of them singles.
NRHEG 8, Hayfield 0
The Panthers overwhelmed the Vikings at the plate and on the rubber Thursday afternoon en route to picking up their second win of the season.
“This was a good team win. Hayfield had runners in scoring position multiple times, but the girls played good defense to get us out of those jams. We had some very timely hits when we needed them,” NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said.
Sophie Stork pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven Hayfield batters. Sidney Schultz went 1-for-3 on the day with a double and drove in four runs. Cloie Arndt was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Hallie Schultz was 1-for-3 with a triple.
Mankato East 10, Owatonna 2
The Huskies fell in convincing fashion to the Cougars Thursday afternoon due in large part to Mankato East’s strong hitting.
“[We] dug ourselves in a deep hole early,” Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. “East just had hot bats tonight and their hits were findings holes. We could not string our hits together and could not get much going offensively.”
Owatonna’s Ana LaDuke hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, the Huskies’ first of the season. Parris Hovden pitched a complete game and went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Samantha Bogen also laced a double and drove in a run.
Track and field
Waseca meet
The Medford and Blooming Prairie boys and girls track teams participated in a combined meet in Waseca Thursday evening with both schools seeing a fair amount of success. The Medford boys claimed first place with an overall score of 88 while Blooming Prairie came in third at 54. On the girls side, Blooming Prairie finished in second place with a score of 63, while Medford placed third with a score of 40.
For Medford, Henry Grayson (100-meter, 400-meter, long jump), Kael Hermanstorfer (200-meter, discus, shot put), Jackie Cole (200-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), George McCarthy (pole vault), Dylan Heiderscheidt (triple jump) and the boys 4x800 relay team (Cohen Stursa, Tyler Stursa, Brock Merritt, Garrett Fitzgerald) all registered first place finishes on the day.
For Blooming Prairie, Emily Miller (400-meter), Xavier Rennie (110-meter hurdles), the boys 4x100 relay team (Ezra Kiley, Bradley Simon, James Wohlferd, Rennie), the boys 4x200 relay team (Samuel Smith, Simon, Wohlferd, Sam Skillestad) and the girls 4x400 relay team (Abigail Hefling, Anna Kittelson, Megan Oswald, Miller) all took home gold.
NRHEG meet
The NRHEG boys and girls track and field teams participated in a home meet Thursday afternoon.
The girls finished second overall by posting a score of 72, a mere two points behind that of United South Central. The team had multiple first place finishers including Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter and triple jump), Journey Utpadel (800-meter), Torri Vaale (1,600-meter), Natalie Johnson (100-meter hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (Olivia Vaale, Kyra Spies, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer), the 4x4oo relay team (Utpadel, Vaale, Nydegger, Riewer) and the 4x800 relay team (Utpadel, Bartness, Vaale, Nydegger).
The boys finished fourth overall with a score of 47. They had second place finishes from Daniel Nydegger (800-meter and 1,600-meter), Sawyer Prigge (300-meter hurdles), Jaxon Beck (high jump), Brandon Howieson (shot put), the 4x100 relay team (Max Seltun, Matthew Mueller, Beck, Prigge), the 4x200 relay team (Beck, Mueller, Nik Petsinger, Parker Bunn) and the 4x400 relay team (Nydegger, Seltun, Petsinger, Prigge).