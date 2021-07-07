There are few schools in the state of Minnesota with as rich and successful of a football history as Blooming Prairie High School. The Awesome Blossoms will return to the football field this fall having won their last 18 games — they've gone 45-7 and made two state title appearances, winning one, over the last five seasons — and will likely be favored to win most, if not all, of their regular season games in 2021.
The following is a brief look at the Awesome Blossoms’ regular season opponents for the upcoming season in chronological order.
Sept. 3 — at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 1-4
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 48
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 Outlook: The Vikings managed to win only one game last season, defeating Winona Cotter, who finished the season ranked No. 54, to the tune of 28-8 to open their season. Cotter, in turn, also picked up a solitary victory by defeating St. James Area, who went winless and finished ranked No. 55, 12-0. Hayfield averaged a paltry 15.2 points per game last season while allowing 21.8. The Awesome Blossoms should be heavily favored on opening night.
Sept. 10 — Lester Prairie, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 7-1
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 8 (Class A)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: The Bulldogs will likely be among the best teams that Blooming Prairie faces during the regular season. Lester Prairie pitched three shutouts and allowed more than 14 points in a game only once last season and did so against a stacked Mayer Lutheran team when they lost 46-6. This may just end up being a battle between an unstoppable force (the Awesome Blossom offense) and an immovable object (the Bulldog defense).
Sept. 17 — at USC, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-4
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 34 (Class A)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: After a tough matchup against Lester Prairie, the Awesome Blossoms will take to the road to face off against the Rebels. United South Central was shutout three times last season and scored more than six points on only two occasions: a 22-6 win over Cleveland and a 42-6 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. They averaged 12.7 points scored and 12.0 points allowed per game. Again, expect Blooming Prairie to be favored.
Sept. 24 — WEM, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 0-5
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 55 (Class A)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: A once dominant football program, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is coming off their first losing season since 2016 and their first winless season in over two decades. The Buccaneers were outscored 194-24 in their five games last season.
Oct. 1 — St. Clair/Loyola, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 6-2
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 21 (Class AA)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: The Cyclones’ two losses last season came against Lester Prairie in their first game and Medford in their last. In between, they scored 152 points and allowed only 48, 24 of which came against Norwood-Young America during their win in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs. St. Clair/Loyola may just be the strongest opponent the Awesome Blossoms face during the regular season.
Oct. 8 — at GFW, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 4-3
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 23 (Class A)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: The Thunderbirds are coming off a state tournament appearance in 2019 and a 4-3 finish, including two postseason wins, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in over two decades.
Oct. 15 — NRHEG, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 2-2
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 30 (Class AA)
Results against Blooming Prairie: N/a
2021 outlook: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva did not boast a particularly potent offense (18.0 points score per game) nor a porous defense (17.0 points allowed per game) last season, however, neither will likely be enough to push them past the Awesome Blossoms.
Oct. 20 — at Medford, 7 p.m.
2020 record: 6-2
Final 2020 QRF Ranking: 10 (Class AA)
Results against Blooming Prairie: 26-15 L
2021 Outlook: If neither Lester Prairie nor St. Clair/Loyola end up not being the best team that the Awesome Blossoms go head-to-head with during the regular season, it's because it ultimately turned out to be Medford. The Tigers figure to be strong on both sides of the ball, which isn't something that can be said for most of Blooming Prairie's opponents. This game will serve as a perfect tune up game right before the playoffs begin for both teams.
2021 predictions
- 8-0 overall
- First place finish in the Mid Southeast District
- No. 1 seed in Section 1A