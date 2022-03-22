The Big 9 Conference released its selections for its 2021-22 All-Conference wrestling team and the All-Conference Honorable mentions. The Huskies earned five all-conference honors with seniors Landen Johnson and Jacob Reinardy and junior Cael Robb being named to the All-Conference team and freshmen Donoven Sorenson and Lane Karsten were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions
In a season full of accolades and success, it comes as no surprise that Landen Johnson finds himself a spot on the Big 9 All-Conference team. Owatonna’s senior 160-pounder picked up a perfect 10-0 record in the Big 9, which fit in perfectly with his 43-3 overall record. He scored pins over Austin’s Garrett Clark and Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper during the Section 1AAA team tournament and pinned Northfield’s Owen Murphy during the Section 1AAA individual tournament for the 160 pound title.
“Landen Johnson was on another level throughout the regular season, with many conference opponents dodging him in the line-up,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “He wasn't truly tested until his state semifinal match, but even then he was in control all the way to his second state title.”
Of the three selections to the all-conference team, Robb is the only one that will return for the 2022-23 season. He earned his spot by racking up a perfect 10-0 record in the Big 9 conference. While he missed out on the Northfield dual in the Section 1AAA team tournament, he made up for the missed time by defeating Northfield’s Jackson Barron in a 1-0 decision to claim the Section 1AAA 132 pound individual title.
“Cael Robb had a great regular season, grabbing extra team points in his conference dual matches and going undefeated in the Big 9,” Johnson said. “He of course went on to take care of business at Sections and then captured third place at state in a tough bracket.”
Wrestling at 170 pounds, Jacob Reinardy rounded out the All-Conference team selections after falling just shy of recording a perfect record after finishing the year 9-1 in the Big 9 and with a 35-10 overall record. Reinardy’s one loss came to Northfield’s Darrin Kuyper during the Huskies regular season dual loss to the Raiders. He got his revenge with a 3-2 decision over Kuyper for the Section 1AAA 170 pound individual title.
“Jacob Reinardy was often on the other end of Landen Johnson's avoidant opponents, taking on guys who were bumping up and he met them with brutality,” Johnson said. “He took care of business for us with his physical style, and avenged his conference loss to Kuyper in the section finals.”
Donoven Sorenson and Lane Karsten have already put themselves to be core pieces of Owatonna’s lineup in the coming years with their 7-2 Big 9 records, which earned them both All-Conference Honorable Mentions as freshmen.
At 106 pounds, Sorenson’s only two losses came against Rochester Mayo’s Juan Cobarruvias by a 10-6 decision and to Albert Lea’s Logan Davis by a 14-6 major decision. Karsten competed at 113 pounds and only fell to Albert Lea’s Michael Olson by fall and to Northfield’s Keith Harner by a 3-2 decision, but avenged his loss to Harner with a wins against him during the Section 1AAA team and individual meets, which included a 3-1 decision to claim his first ever individual section title.