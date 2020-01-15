In the final game before the Big Nine Conference schedule officially flips to the second half of the campaign, the Owatonna girls basketball team stayed within striking distance the entire game, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 68-52 loss to a talented Rochester John Marshall team on Tuesday night.
“We had our chances to make a run at it,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “I am very proud of how we played, but we need to finish free throws and layups. It would have been a 15 to 20-point swing if we can make our easy looks. Other than that, the girls played hard and can compete with anyone when we play to our full abilities.”
Owatonna (4-10 overall, 4-7 Big Nine) got to the free throw line four times the entire game and finished just 3-for-8 (38%) from the stripe. The Huskies were also out-scored 27-9 from beyond the arc. The Rockets’ Alexa Motley scored 12 of her 16 points from deep.
It was Lilly Meister, though, that consistently offered the greatest challenge for the Huskies. The Rockets’ 6-foot-2 sophomore rang up a game-high 26 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career.
John Marshall (10-5, 8-3) shot exactly 50% from the field and committed just eight turnovers.
Owatonna’s Sarah Kingland nearly registered a double-double on 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Holly Buytaert accounted for two of the Huskies’ three shots from downtown and paced the team with 12 points. Sara Anderson chipped in eight points, two assists and two steals. Lexi Mendenhall scored eight points and snared six rebounds.
The Huskies, who committed only nine turnovers and shot 41% from the field overall, were out-scored by just six points in the second half and cut the lead to single digits on a number of occasions.
UP NEXT
The Huskies will open the second half of the conference schedule with a home game against one of the league’s in contention for the Big Nine Conference title, Mankato West (11-4, 9-2).
The Scarlets defeated OHS 91-60 in the season-opener on Nov. 23 and are tied for second place with Austin, one game behind Red Wing (14-1, 10-1).
Rochester JM 68, Owatonna 52
Owatonna scoring: Sarah Kingland 11, Sara Anderson 8, Audrey Simon 2, Alivia Schuster 5, Holly Buytaert 12, Lexi Mendenhall 8, Ari Shornock 6. Halftime: Rochester JM 38-Owatonna 28.