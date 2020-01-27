LAKE CITY — the Medford wrestling team racked up 140 points and finished in fourth place of 10 teams at the Lake City invite on Saturday afternoon.
Class AAA, state-ranked Northfield won the event with 205 points and was followed directly by Chatfield and Lake City in the top three. The Tigers finished 13 points ahead of fifth place Dover-Eyota.
Three Medford individuals wrestled their way to the championship round with Willie VonRuden emerging as the team’s lone champion at 152 pounds. He won his first two matches by fall and tech fall, respectively before pinning Northfield’s Jayce Barron in the first period in the championship match.
The Tigers defending state champion Charley Elwood lost to unranked Sam Holman of Northfield, 5-3, in the gold medal round at 132 pounds. Tommy Elwood also finished in second place, losing to No. 7-ranked Brodie Kellen 10-0 in the 106-pound title bout.
Alex Helgeson (113), Tates Hermes (145), Josiah Hedensten (160) each won their final match and finished in third place. Brennon Hoffman (220) and Gavin Hermes (HWT) also capped their days with victories and captured fifth.
Blooming Prairie students Colten Krell (195) and Dylan Nirk (HWT) each won titles wrestling for Westfield. As a team, the Razorbacks finished in eighth place with 68.5 points.
Lake City invite
Team scores: Northfield 205, Chatfield 179, Lake City 170, Medford 140, Dover-Eyota 127, Rochester Mayo 123, Winona 122.5, Westfield 68.5, Wabasha-Kellogg 49, St. Charles 47.