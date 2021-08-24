The Owatonna Huskies girls soccer team is locked-and-loaded coming into the 2021 season and are looking to build off the success of their section championship game run last fall.
“We’re pretty fortunate because a lot of our athletes are carrying over from last year. We had a really good turnout even in 2020 with COVID full in force. We were pretty fortunate with that,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said. “This summer, our girls were able to play outside without any restrictions. A lot of these girls have been playing throughout the year and there’s several familiar names. We have 10 or 11 returning varsity players. That’s very good for me as a coach, but the whole program is very familiar to all coaches. That’s good that that continuity is there.”
The Huskies are hopeful that their continuity will help propel them to the top of the Big 9 Conference and as they make the transition to Class AAA this fall. Owatonna will be led by captains Taylor Schlauderaff, Ari Shornock and Hillary Haarstad, all of whom have significant varsity experience, as well as 2020 leading scorer Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch, who led the team in assists.
According to Gendron, the key in determining the Huskies’ success this season will be how the degree to which they mesh their talents as well as how they build off last season’s success.
“First and foremost, we have to connect as a team. We got to be one unit and we got to be on the same page and making sure that we have the same ultimate goals. And in order to do that, we have to be able to recognize each other’s strengths and weaknesses so we can adjust things appropriately. I expect us to be competitive. Top two or three in the Big 9 and then make a run in Sections. This year is going to be a little bit tougher because we moved up to Class AAA. It’s the first season where we’re having Pre-Sections for soccer. We have Lakeville North [in the section] again and some of those bigger schools that it’s just tougher to compete against. It’s always a goal to make a run in Sections. Last year, we made it to the section finals. It didn’t go our way, but the fact that we still made it there, that’s fantastic for our program.”
Owatonna plays their first game of the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Lakeville against North High School.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug 28, 2021: 3 p.m., Away vs. Lakeville North
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021: 7 p.m., Prior Lake
Thursday, Sept 2, 2021: 7 p.m., Albert Lea
Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Rochester Century
Thursday, Sept 9, 2021: 7 p.m., Austin
Saturday, Sept 11, 2021: 3 p.m., New Prague
Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Northfield
Thursday, Sept 16, 2021: 7 p.m., Winona
Saturday, Sept 18, 2021: 3 p.m., Burnsville
Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Rochester Mayo
Thursday, Sept 23, 2021: 7 p.m., Faribault
Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021: 7 p.m., Away vs. Rochester John Marshall
Thursday, Sept 30, 2021: 7 p.m., Mankato West
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021: 1:30 p.m., Away vs. Farmington
Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Mankato East
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021: 7 p.m., Red Wing