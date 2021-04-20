Owatonna girls golf coach Tim Hunst wasn't exactly sure of what to expect from his team as they teed off from the first hole at the Owatonna Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
His athletes — unlike many others across the state — possess a significant amount of varsity experience, with many having been on the team since they were in the eighth grade, but the first meet of the season always serves as an inflection point. No longer are the rounds of golf simply for practice with an atmosphere that is laid back and focused on development. Starting now, the golf actually means something.
"Today, we're in a good spot, we're at home. I think it does give us an advantage that they don't have to have that first-time-ever-playing-on-the-varsity jitters," Hunst said during a blustery and chilly Tuesday afternoon as the ping of golfballs being struck rang out in the background. "I do think there's an advantage there. But I think playing at home, at this course, is an advantage for us. [The Owatonna golfers] get to see it. The [Owatonna Country Club] allows us out here all the time and I think it's just huge for our goals."
The Owatonna Country Club is home to one of the more difficult courses in the Big 9 Conference, according to Hunst, with scores usually ending up higher than the other links strewn across southern Minnesota. The course's 18 holes climb hills and traverse water while remaining relatively out in the open, making the wind an ever-present adversary.
Hunst's analysis retained its water following the meet as Owatonna finished second with a four player score of 401. Red Wing claimed the top spot while shooting a 390 and Austin failed to have four kids finish the meet.
Makayla Mahlman (96) registered the top score for the Huskies and missed the meet's medalist honorific by a mere four strokes. Katie Ihrke — one of the team's most experienced athletes and leaders — shot a 98, while Danika Kaylor (100) and Lilly Hunst (107) rounded out Owatonna's top four.
Hunst was proud of his team's effort and acknowledged the sheer amount of growth they have achieved over the last four to five years.
"When our seniors were eighth graders, we only had five kids [out for golf] that year. We had been up at the top of the conference for a very long time and there was a shift in just numbers and people coming out for the team. So these guys kind of brought it from the bottom up. We were shooting scores that I never thought that I'd ever see, and not in a good way," Hunst said with a laugh. "They were so young, so inexperienced and we just threw them into the deep end and said, 'Swim.' We've been improving steadily. What we're looking for [this season] is to be in the upper-middle of the conference and see where we can go from there. That's really where we've been at. Some people may look at that as selling yourself short, but to us, it's that steady improvement. And these girls have been looking at that for their entire career and it's really caught on with the rest of the girls. We're trying to improve every single time that we play."
The improvements of Lilly, Kaylor, Brooke Kunkel and Emily Schmidt since the beginning of practice a few weeks ago has been particularly impressive, according to Hunst. And while Gretta Korbel, Ihrke and Mahlman are the Huskies' most experienced and arguably best all-around golfers, Hunst is certain that the fluidity of the Huskies' rotation as well as the team's overall competitive nature will go a long way in bringing out the best in his girls.
"[The lineup isn't set in stone] and that's a good thing because we're getting some competition from within the team," Hunst said. "They go out and they're buddies, they're laughing, but they also know that they are competing against [one another]. You could see good scores from seven, eight, nine players this year."
Mahlman was the lone Owatonna golfer to qualify for the second day of section tournament competition two springs ago, but Hunst is hopeful that many of his athletes will put together strong seasons, believing that he has multiple girls on the roster that could make a deep postseason run.
The Owatonna girls golf team returns to the tee box on Monday, April 26 when they will take part in a triangular with Faribault and Mankato West at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. The first group will tee off at approximately 2:30 p.m.