Owatonna girls lacrosse coach Dani Licht couldn't be happier with her team's start to the season.
"I'm so proud of the girls tonight," Licht said following the Huskies' 12-1 win over Northfield Thursday evening at Owatonna High School. "There was one thing that we just preached over and over and over this week and that was doubling the ball. They did that on the field every second of the game. I was so proud of the hustle and the connecting passes. [It was] just an overall great night for lacrosse."
The Huskies were led once again by their offensive dynamic duo of Annika Moran and Audrey Simon. Moran scored six goals — a feat she has accomplished in both games, raising her total to 12 on the young season — while Simon registered a hat trick of her own and added three assists. In all, the two Huskies have accounted for 24 of the team's 41 points during their 2-0 start.
"They work so well together; isn't it awesome!" Licht said of Moran and Simon, barely being able to control her excitement. "I'm super proud of those girls. They work together in practice. It's a constant, 'How can we work these two together?' because they do such a good job together. It's not all the time that you do get assists in lacrosse, it's nice when you do and it's really cool when it's those two working together on it."
But while the Owatonna offense has been a virtual tour de force agains their first two opponents, the defense has also been awash with success. Goalie Zoe Anderson has registered 19 saves over the course of the two contests, giving her an excellent save percentage of 76%. However, it is perhaps the team's midfield defense that has shown the most growth since two springs ago and is serving as the foundation for their success.
"It is nice to see low numbers of goals going in the net, so that's just showing that we're succeeding on every aspect of the field," Licht said. "Midfield has always been one of the areas that we, in Owatonna, have always struggled with. So, coming in, that's one of the things that we've been trying to focus on, not losing the game in the midfield."
The girls return to the field on Monday in a show down with Rochester Century. The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. at Century High School.