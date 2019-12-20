Isaiah Noeldner, seen here on the sideline during a match against Mankato West earlier this season, entered the Class AAA state rankings for the first time and jumped all the way to No. 3 at heavyweight. He is 3-1 against fellow top 10 individuals from two different classes. As a team, the Huskies jumped into the poll for the first time this season at No. 7. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)