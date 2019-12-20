The Guillotine released its latest Class AAA individual rankings on Thursday and Isaiah Noeldner skyrocketed from unranked to No. 3 at heavyweight while Landen Johnson also took a step up, elevating from No. 4 to No. 2 at 152 — one spot behind Hunter Lyden of Stillwater and one step ahead of Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea.
Cael Robb remained steady at No. 2 at 106 and Kanin Hable re-entered the top 10 at No. 8 at 120 pounds.
As a team, Owatonna crashed into the top 12 for the first time this season and soared from unranked to No. 7, one spot behind Northfield and one position ahead of Wayzata.
Farmington took the steepest drop, sliding from No. 8 to out of the top 12.
THURSDAY: Owatonna 73, Rochester Century 6
Only six bouts took place in what could ultimately end up being the quickest dual of the season for the Huskies in a lop-sided Big Nine Conference victory.
With the outcome decided before the first match even took place, there was very little drama inside the sparse gymnasium. Kaden Nelson at least provided a little excitement at 160 pounds were he out-lasted one of the Panthers top wrestlers, Owen Pharo, 8-7.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Woitalla said of Nelson's decision. “Probably the best match of the night.”
Of the five matches outside of 160, four were decided by fall and one by major decision.
Owatonna is back in action this weekend at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
Owatonna 73, Rochester Century 6
106 Cael Robb (O), For; 113 Jake Gronli (O), For; 120 Max Dixon (O), For; 126 Kanin Hable (O) over Nick Zetah, fall at 019; 132 Chase Dallman (O), For; 138 Jacob Reinardy (O), For; 145 Jerez Autridge (O) over Payton Richard, fall at 300; 152 Landen Johnson (O) over Garrett Pavelko, MD 11-3; 160 Kaden Nelson (O) over Owen Pharo, dec. 8-7; 170 Matt Seykora (O), For; 182 Ethan Stockwell (O), For; 195 Quincey Price (O) over Nathan Miller, fall at 154; 220 Seth Arndt (RC) over Luke Effertz, fall at 219; 285 Isaiah Noeldner (O), For