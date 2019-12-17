Taking the ice in a critical Big Nine Conference showdown at the Four Seasons Centre against one of the two teams it was tied with atop the league standings heading into the game on Thursday, the Owatonna girls hockey simply couldn’t muster enough offense in a 4-0 loss to Northfield in a game that was much closer than the final scoreboard may have indicated.
Consolation prizes, though, aren’t going to keep the Huskies from sinking from a first-place tie atop the league standings and make their 0-3 record against the top three teams in the Section 1-AA look any prettier.
The defeat drops the Huskies to 7-2-0 overall, 3-3 against sectional opponents and keeps them at 18 points in the Big Nine Conference standings.
The Raiders, on the other hand, climb to the top spot in the Big Nine with 20 points and further tightens their grip on a top three spot in the section field at 3-0-0.
After a scoreless opening period, Cambria Monson tallied what ultimately turned out to be the game-winning goal at the 5:33-mark of the second period.
The game remained nip-and-tuck for the next period-and-a-half before Ava Stanchina sparked a three-goal scoring surge when she buried a shot at the 11:10-mark of the third. The Northfield freshman added another goal a little over three minutes at 14:12 before Tove Sorenson rounded out the scoring with a goal roughly 30 seconds later to make to make to 4-0.
Noerthfield finished with a slight 25-23 edge in shots-on-goal with Maggie Malecha picking up the shutout.
Owatonna’s Asia Buryska stopped 21 of the 25 shots she saw.
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 2, Northfield 0
NORTHFIELD — The Huskies earned two huge points in the Big Nine Conference standings and remained undefeated in league action with a shutout victory over early conference-leader, Northfield.
The win moves the Huskies to 3-0-0 against Big Nine teams and give them eight points in the conference ladder while the Raiders remain at 12 points and drop to 4-1-0 against conference opponents.
Zach Wiese picked up his first shutout of the season with 17 saves.
Individual scoring statistics will be available on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Wing 74, Owatonna 39
The No. 6-ranked Wingers of Class AA allowed just 10 points in the first half and pulled away for a Big Nine Conference victory at the OHS gymnasium.
As fierce as the Wingers were on defense, they were equally as efficient on offense, knocking down 60% of their shots overall and 9 of 16 from downtown.
Ari Shornock led the Huskies with 10 points while Lexi Mendenhall added eight points, five rebounds and three steals.