Game: Owatonna (4-3) hosts Kasson-Mantorville (5-2), 7 p.m., Wednesday
Last Week: The Huskies were shutout 27-0 against New Prague, while the KoMets blew out Red Wing 54-14.
Last Matchup: Records dating back to the 2002-03 season show that these two teams haven’t faced each other in nearly 20 years.
1) The Huskies are in need of a major bounce back after a very short turnaround. One thing every team, not just Owatonna and Kasson-Mantorville, will be dealing with on Wednesday is a short turnaround after playing Friday and now being slated to close out the regular season five days later. After the Huskies performance against New Prague, those five days are crucial to correct all of the mistakes made in its shout loss on the road, which is a kind of pressure that the KoMets don’t have to deal with after a 40-point blowout victory over Red Wing.
In a usual week, every team would have Sunday through Thursday to prepare mentally and physically for their next game. However, with the end of the regular season, every team has essentially lost Wednesday and Thursday for preparations with every football game being played Wednesday night. With a struggling offense and a battle-tested defense, the Huskies only had a few days to correct mistakes made against a team that was going to test them to see how far the Huskies had come since early in the season.
2) Time to rebuild confidence. What sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey is going through was never meant to be easy, especially when it comes out of the blue. Ginskey was thrusted into the starting varsity quarterback role after Owatonna faced a string of injuries ahead of Ginskey on the depth chart, which made the Huskies turn to the sophomore as its leader under center. While other teams may have the luxury of having a matured, upperclassmen at the helm of the offense, Ginskey is still very much a young quarterback that’s trying to gain the experience needed for his development. But with a young quarterback comes mistakes and miscues.
The type of performance Ginskey had against New Prague with four interceptions and a fumble would result in a major confidence hit for any quarterback, much less a sophomore navigating his way through varsity play. That being said, older quarterbacks that have been around the block may have an easier time bouncing back mentally for that kind of play. But for a young quarterback, it’ll be essential to lift Ginskey and the team back up ahead of the game against Kasson-Mantorville.
Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams mentioned after the game against the Trojans that Ginskey had looked a little rattled and echoed the importance of instilling confidence back in him and back in the team with the regular season finale right around the corner.
3) An unfamiliar foe. The Huskies get the luxury of playing some teams year in and year out and usually always have a feel for how the team operates on both sides of the ball. On Wednesday, Owatonna won’t have this type of luxury. In nearly 20 years, records show the Huskies haven’t played Kasson-Mantorville, who comes into the matchup as the most recently ranked No. 8 Class 4A team, while the Huskies sit unranked in Class 5A. With the two schools being in different classes, running into each other doesn’t happen very often unless it’s one of the few non-conference regular season games.
Watching film is going to be one of the most important things for Owatonna in the short preparation time that it has. Without being able to go off of prior knowledge of how the KoMets play in person, film of their recent games is going to be what it solely relies on. Kasson-Mantorville’s offense has put up 40 or more points in four of its seven games, with three of those performances coming in the last four weeks (42-14 win over Albert Lea, 42-42 win over Faribault and 54-14 win over Red Wing). It’ll be up to the Huskies to scout out the KoMets over film versus an in-person eye test.
4) Time to close out things strong. The first few weeks of Huskie football were rocky at best. Owatonna took tough losses to Rochester Mayo and Mankato West, along with a very close win over Rochester Century. Despite the start to the season, the following weeks allowed the Huskies to regroup and start focusing on what works and pick out what was struggling.
Out of a 42-0 road loss to Mankato West, the Huskies went on a hot streak versus a couple of struggling football teams. Owatonna returned home and blew out the Austin Packers 51-7, then went on the road and took down Northfield 26-7 and finally returned home and capped off its Homecoming weekend with a 41-0 shutout win against Rochester John Marshall. The New Prague game was supposed to be a test to see how far the Huskies had come, and it's safe to say it didn’t go well. Five interceptions, two fumbles, a blocked punt and a botched snap on a punt recovered on their own on-yard line didn’t help.
Sitting at 4-3 with one last game left before postseason section play begins, it’ll be big for the Huskies to get a win and move to 5-3 to close the regular season versus sitting at .500 with a second consecutive loss.