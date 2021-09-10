Not only did the Owatonna boys soccer team knock off the Goliath of Big 9 Conference soccer, but the Huskies left little doubt in their 3-0 victory against four-time reigning conference champs Austin.
The last time the Packers didn't win a Big 9 title was in 2016, which coincidentally is the last time Owatonna registered a win in the series between the two schools. That year was also the last time the Huskies qualified for the state tournament.
To register that relatively historic win, Owatonna was led by a pair of goals from junior Benny Bangs as well as a goal from sophomore Garrett Karsten. Junior goalie Nils Gantert recorded a shutout in net for the Huskies.
It was a good bounce back win for Owatonna after Tuesday's 3-1 defeat against Rochester Century, which is now one of two remaining undefeated teams in the Big 9 only three matches into conference play. Winona has also won twice and tied Austin. With that much parity early on, the 2021 conference title appears to have plenty of competition.
Owatonna next plays Saturday afternoon at home against New Prague, before hosting Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.