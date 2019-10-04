FARIBAULT — Hitting the road to take on a tricky Faribault Bethlehem Academy team on Thursday night, No. 9-ranked Medford took care of business and picked up a 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-21) Gopher Conference victory.
“We played a strong game, our middles did a great job going up against a triple block and our outsides played a smart game and found holes in the court and did a great job of attacking those areas,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “We passed very well and had a lot of defensive digs. We hustled after every ball.”
Emma Kniefel and Kinsey Cronin paced the Medford offense with 11 kills apiece while Morgan Langeslag added 29 assists. Izzy Reuvers was all over the floor on defense, leading the Tigers with 15 digs. Jenna Berg and Kiley Nihart combined for 25 digs.