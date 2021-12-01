Girls Hockey: Owatonna 3, Buffalo 0
Owatonna returned to its home ice for the third time of the season Tuesday night and continued its strong start to the season with a 3-0 win over Buffalo after coming off Thanksgiving break.
Senior forward Olivia Herzog stepped back onto the ice and surpassed 100 career points as a Husky thanks to her two-goal, one-assist performance against the visiting Bison.
She scored an even strength goal off an assist from junior defender Abby Vetsch in the first period to put Owatonna up 1-0. She found the back of the net again in the second period with fellow linemate junior forward Ezra Oien getting the assist.
Oien and Herzog both tallied an assist on sophomore forward Smantha Bogen’s goal in the second, which put the Huskies up 3-0.
Herzog led the team in points with three (two goal and one assist), Oien had two points (two assists), Bogen and Vetsch both had one point (Bogen goal and Vetsch assist).
Between the pipes, Ava Wolfe posted her second straight shutout and fourth win of the season after stopping all 19 shots she faced.
The Huskies return to the ice Thursday night when they travel to Winona and look to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Girls Basketball: Kingsland 63, Blooming Prairie 57
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms hit the court for the first time of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night as they hosted Class A No. 12 Kingsland. The Blossoms fell 63-57 in overtime to the Knights.
Despite the loss, It was a big night for Blossoms senior guard Bobbie Bruns, who eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the first half against Kingland. Bruns ended her night with 30 points, including three of Blooming Prairie’s four three pointers.
Blooming Prairie was up 28-21 at halftime, but the Knights came back in the second half and forced a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation, then proceeded to outscore the Blossoms 12-6 in overtime to win.
“Overall this was a really good first game for us,” said Blooming Prairie head coach John Bruns. “We learned a lot about our team and who we are and what we need to be in order to get better.”
Juniors Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly also stayed busy on the court. Carlson recorded six points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Pauly recorded eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Blooming Prairie will search for its first win Thursday night when it travels to Blue Earth Area.