The Owatonna girls tennis team got up nice and early Saturday morning, as the Huskies made their way to the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center in Rochester for the Big 9 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament.
The highlight of the Huskies day came from a pair of second-place finishes in the singles brackets, as well as a third place from a doubles bracket.
No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott and No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog had the two best performances of the tournament for Owatonna.
McDermott started her day with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Austin’s Riley Hetzel, followed by a 2-6, 6-2, (10) win in the semi-finals. In the finals, MeDermott would fall 6-0, 6-3 to Aoife Loftus of Rochester Mayo.
Herzog won 6-3, 6-1 against Austin’s Emma Haugen and 6-3, 6-2 over Rochester Century’s Reetu Gurung in the semifinals. Herzog would also fall in the finals in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Rochester Mayo’s Malea Diehn.
Owatonna’s next best finish of the day came in the No. 3 doubles bracket. The pairing of Liz Roesner and Allison Wasieleski won their first match against Northfield’s pairing of Lucy Boland and Grace LaCanne, but would lose in the following round to Winona’s Steinfeldt/Styba pairing. The duo would go on to win the third place match 6-4, 1-6, (9).
No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog took fourth place in the No. 1 singles bracket after beating Northfield’s Marie Labenksi 6-0, 6-0, but then losing to Claire Loftus (Rochester Mayo) in the semifinals and to Lauryn Douglas (Mankato West) in the third-place match.
No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller, No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff and No. 2 doubles pairing of Ellery Blacker and Olivia Shaw all had short days after being eliminated with losses in their first matches.
The Huskies will gear up for section play for the Section 1AA team tournament.