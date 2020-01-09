The latest version of the MSHSL wrestling state rankings were released on Thursday afternoon and Owatonna added a new name to the list and sent an individual to the No. 1 spot for the first time this season.
As a team, the Huskies remained supplanted at No. 7 in Class AAA, one spot behind Forest Lake and two positions behind newly-minted top five team, Northfield. As expected, Shakopee and Stillwater retained the top two spots, respectively, with St. Michael-Albertville coming in at third and New Prague in fourth.
Individually, OHS sophomore Landen Johnson officially claimed the top spot at 152 pounds, elevating from the No. 2 position after defeating former No. 1, Hunter Lyden, at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.
Johnson began the season ranked third behind Luke Peterson of Farmington and Ty Gage of Eagan. Peterson has since dropped completely out of the top 10 while Gage has tumbled to No. 9.
Lyden — who is in his first season with Stillwater after transferring from East Ridge — was ranked No. 4 at 160 pounds in the preseason poll.
The Huskies’ next highest-ranked individual is Isaiah Noeldner (No. 4) at 285 pounds. The senior has endured a gauntlet of a schedule since rising from unranked to No. 3 in the state last month and is 12-3 in the 15 matches registered at Trackwrestling.com. All three defeats on the list have come against highly-regarded opponents, including last season’s Wisconsin big school state champion, Max Meeuwsen, and No. 1-ranked Class AA heavyweight, Kaleb Haase, of Redwood Valley.
Speaking of enduring a tough schedule, Kanin Hable has nearing accumulated double-digit losses, but his perseverance and obvious skill have kept him comfortably within the top 10 at 120 pounds. In fact, he rose from No. 8 on Dec. 19 to No. 6 in the latest poll.
Some of Hable’s highlights include a 5-3 decision over No. 8-ranked (126 pounds) Jake Messner and a 3-2 win over No. 2-ranked Carter Meiners of Class A. He’s gone toe-to-toe with California’s No. 7-ranked individual at 126 pounds and lost by just two points against No. 5-ranked Kyler Wong of Wayzata.
Cael Robb dropped from No. 2 to No. 9 at 106 pounds but remains the top dog in Section 1-AAA. His slide is less of an indictment on how he’s performed and more of an indication on what his counterparts have accomplished over the last three weeks. The freshman is 13-3 in matches listed on Trackwrestling with one of the defeats coming by 3-2 decision against Iowa’s No. 5-ranked Class 1A 106-pounder, Jaiden Moore. Robb lost to Wisconsin’s No. 5-ranked individual Parker Kratochvill 3-0 and suffered a 9-1 major decision to No. 2-ranked Landon Robideau of STMA.
The final Owatonna individual on the list, Kaden Nelson, is no stranger to the top 10. The junior was ranked as high as No. 5 in the state last season at 145 pounds and makes his first appearance this season at No. 10 in the 160-pound field.
As a grappler who rarely surrenders bonus points, Nelson is a key part of the Huskies’ dual meet lineup and will certainly be in the mix for a state tournament berth come late February. Other Section 1-AAA individuals in the top 10 include at 160 include Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) at No. 9 and Austin Hamel (Farmington) at No. 5.
Led by 138-pound Iowa State recruit Drew Woodley at No. 2, the Raiders are tied with OHS atop the Big Nine Conference with five individuals in the top 10.
Other notable Class AAA state-ranked individuals from the conference include Rochester Mayo’s Marshall Peters (132, No. 4), Albert Lea’s Cole Glazier (145, No. 3) and Winona’s Ryan Henningson (No. 3, 126).
In Class AA, Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell retains his spot atop the 132-pound rankings while Mankato East’s Kolin Baier moves up to No. 4 at 195.
Medford, Westfield put two individuals apiece in top 5
Though Alex Helgeson slid out of the top 10 at 113 pounds, Medford teammates Willie VonRuden and Charley Elwood held strong in the upper-echelon of their respective weights.
After recently surpassing 150 career wins, VonRuden retained his position as the No. 1-ranked individual at 152 pounds while defending 113-pound state champion Elwood — who has missed time recently with an injury — stayed put at No. 2 for 132 pounds.
Both of Westfield’s state-ranked individuals are Blooming Prairie students as Colton Krell and Dylan Nirk each made significant leaps.
Krell jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 at 182 pounds while Nirk re-emerged at No. 4 for 220 pounds three weeks after stumbling out of the top 10.