Tuesday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Medford Tigers were both hunting bounce back wins. NRHEG was coming off a 80-57 loss to Class A No. 1 Hayfield and the Tigers had fallen 64-38 to United South Central.
In a battle of runs and key lead changes, the Panthers came out victorious in a 70-56 road win thanks to a dominant finish.
NRHEG started off on the right foot and managed to pull ahead throughout the early stages of the first half. According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers went up 15-10 before pulling ahead 27-14.
“We got off to a good start on offense and did a nice job of attacking their zone I thought for most of the first half,” said Lundberg.
Trailing by 13 points, Medford started to see things click offensively and was able to close the gap to six points before going into halftime at 33-27.
One of the biggest differences between the Tigers' loss to USC and their performance against the Panthers was being able to run their go-to offense of driving the ball in toward the hoop and potentially draw fouls or kick it out to open shooters.
USC shut this offense down by clogging lanes and putting heavy pressure on ball handlers, but the Tigers were able to run it much better against NRHEG.
“The second half we struggled guarding them and just didn't do a good job of keeping them out of the middle of the floor where they broke us down and kicked the ball out for open looks or got to the rim on us,” Lundberg said.
This queued the Tigers pulling ahead 52-49 with around five minutes remaining.
Now trailing for one of the first times, the Panthers settled back down and returned to their offense that created success in the first half.
NRHEG moved the ball around the floor and found open looks close to the hoop with an occasional look from three. Trailing by three points, the Panthers went on a 21-4 run in the final minutes to come out with a 14-point win.
Senior guard Porter Peterson and senior forward Tyrone Wilson led NRHEG with Peterson’s 27 points and five assists and Wilson’s 23 points and nine rebounds.
Daxter Lee added five points and 13 rebounds, Jack Olson added two points and eight rebounds, Jacob Beck added eight points and Charlie Nissen added five points.
Junior guard Austin Erickson led the way for Medford with a 25 point, 12 rebound double-double, which was followed up by 14 points and two steals from fellow junior guard Connor Jones.
Henry Grayson added six points, five rebounds and six assists, Landon Driscoll returned to the lineup and added six points and four assists, Tyler Buck had three points and Jack Paulson had two points and seven rebounds.