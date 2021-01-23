Points off turnovers helped Owatonna (2-1) get out to an 11-0 lead that swelled into a 33-9 lead at the half. From there, the Huskies never let up on the defensive pressure on the Rockets (0-3) as they cruised to a win Saturday afternoon.
Evan Dushek recorded a double-double for the Huskies with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brayden Williams led the team with 19 points and had six assists.
The entire Huskies roster logged minutes, with 11 players logging at least 10 minutes.
“It was a great game to get a lot of guys minutes,” Owatonna head coach Josh Williams said. "They were all quality minutes. Everyone came in and was able to show the depth of the team."
The Huskies offense was able to spread the ball around too as 10 different players scored.
Owatonna returns home Tuesday to face Rochester Mayo, which beat Northfield 68-58 on Saturday afternoon.