The Medford girls basketball team shared the Gopher Conference championship this past season with a 12-2 record against league opponents. This was the fourth conference championship for the Tigers in program history and the second in a row after the Tigers ran the table in 2018-19 and finished 14-0.
Medford was led by the conference Player of the Year, Emma Kniefel, along with fellow seniors Kiley Nihart (first-team all-conference), Izzy Reuvers (second-team all-conference) and Alorah Weise. The Tigers, who are coached by Mark Kubat along with assistants Pat Heger and Jay Reuvers, won their final eight conference games to clinch a share of the title in the last day of the regular season on Feb. 14.
During conference action, Kniefel averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3 steals per contest. The senior, who is committed to play at Gustavus Adolphus College next year, was also named the Owatonna People's Press Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
One of the two teams to beat the Tigers, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, tied for the league title with an identical 12-2 conference mark. This was the Bucs’ third conference championship, joining the 2015-16 and 2005-06 teams.
W-E-M was led by all-conference players Toryn Richards (first-team), Brielle Bartelt (second-team), Ellie Ready (second-team) and Kylie Pittmann (honorable mention).
The Tigers weren't the only area team to produce a memorable 2019-20 campaign as Blooming Prairie was in the conference hunt until the final week of the regular season and advanced all the way to the section championship game where they lost to Fillmore Central.
NRHEG finished 7-7 in conference action and ended in fifth place.
BOYS BASKETBALL
W-E-M capped another remarkable season with a sparkling 26-3 overall record, including a stainless 14-0 mark in Gopher Conference action. The conference title is the program's 14th in in the last 30 years.
The Bucs were led by seven seniors in Grant McBroom (conference Player of the Year), Zack Sticken, Dylan Androli, Nick Lemieux, Gabe Lemcke and Cole Kokoschke, all of which played vital roles in the team’s overall success this past winter.
W-E-M was a fixture in the Class A top 10 poll and won 15 games in a row from Dec. 28 to Feb. 14. They were the only team in the Gopher to average more than 70 points per game and finished second behind Blooming Prairie in points allowed at 52.7 per outing.
McBroom averaged a staggering 25 points and 10 rebounds, both of which led the conference. He also shot 45 percent from beyond the arc and earned his second straight first-team all-conference nod.
Locally, the Blossoms finished in second place with a 12-2 league mark, losing to the Bucs on a last-second shot by McBroom in their second meeting in mid-February. Blooming Prairie, of course, went on to win the Section 1-A tournament, beating fellow conference opponent, Hayfield, in the title game.
Medford pieced-together a 5-12 conference record while NRHEG finished 2-12.
WRESTLING
Maple River went undefeated in dual meets at 5-0 and won its fifth consecutive conference championship and its sixth in the last seven years since joining the league.
Blooming Prairie student Colton Krell — a member of the cooperative Westfield Razorbacks — was named the conference Wrestler of the Year. The senior manufactured a 33-3 overall record, capping his remarkable season with a victory in the Class A 195-pound state championship match.
All three of Krell's losses came early in the year and less than a month after a grueling 12-game football season that saw the Awesome Blossoms capture the Class A state championship. Krell capped the season on a 28-match winning streak and did not allow a takedown in the stretch.
Krell finished his career as a four-time state-entrant, placing fourth in 2017, second in 2018 and third in 2019. Over his six-year varsity career, he compiled a 181-34 overall record.
Fellow area wrestlers, Willie VonRuden and Charley Elwood, also won state championships at 132 and 152 pounds, respectively, for Medford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First team all-conference: Ally Bruegger, Maple River; Toryn Richards, WEM; Sophie Stork, NRHEG; Megan Oswald, Blooming Prairie; Kiley Nihart, Medford
Second team all-conference: Izzy Reuvers, Medford; Sidney Schultz, NRHEG; Ellie Ready, WEM; Brielle Bartelt, WEM; Bobbie Bruns, Blooming Prairie; Rachel Pack, Hayfield
Honorable mention: Mercedes Huerta, Bethlehem Academy; Julia Worke, Blooming Prairie; Cela Carney, Hayfield; Isabella Nelsonr, Maple River; Katie Dylla, Medoford; Kylie Pittmann, WEM
Sportsmanship awards: Grace Ashley, Bethlehem Academy; Maren Forystek, Blooming Prairie; Lila Gronseth, Hayfield; Abby Bruegger, Maple River; Aloriah Wiese, Medford; Jayna Domeier, NRHEG; Taige Suhr, USC; Trista Herig, WEM
BOYS BASKETBALL
First team all-conference: Kaden Thomas, Blooming Prairie; Domanik Paulson, WEM; AJ Kloos, USC; Gabe Hagen, Blooming Prairie; Ethan Slaathaug, Hayfield
Second team all-conference: Luke Dudycha, Hayfield; AJ Vandereide, Medford; Lonnie Wilson, NRHEG; Patrick Towey, Hayfield; Cole Kokoschke, WEM; Riley Staloch, USC
Honorable mention: Kade Robbl, Bethlehem Academy; Karson Vigeland, Blooming Prairie; Ethan Fritcher, Hayfield; Mason Schirmer, Maple River; Lucas Doering, Maple River; Kael Hermanstorfer, Medford; Porter Peterson, NRHEG; Zack Sticken, WEM
Sportsmanship awards: Kade Robbl, Bethlehem Academy; Zach Archer, Blooming Prairie; James Watson, Hayfield; Ben Trio, Maple River; Zach Finholdt, Medford; Tory Christenson, NRHEG; Adam Stenzel, USC; Matthew VanHoudt, WEM
WRESTLING
All-conference: Dylan Nirk, Westfield (285); Micah Hamson, USC (145); Jacob Billings, USC (182); Nikolas Petsinger, NRHEG (120); Charley Elwood Medford (132); Tate Hermes, Medford (145); Boden Simon, Maple River (120); Trevor Pearson, Maple River (126); Ethan Evenson, Maple River (132); Caden Ochsendorf, Maple River (152); Wyatt Simon, Maple River (170); Nathan Trio, Maple River (182)
Honorable mention: Cooper Ochsendorf, Maple River (138); Tucker Rients, WEM/JWP (138); Bryce Sonnek, USC (113); Ethan Elvebak, USC (126); Lane Lembke, Westfield (120); Josiah Hedenstein, Medford (160)
Sportsmanship awards: Nathan Trio, Maple River; Zach Wetmore, Medford; Agro Gushwa, NRHEG; Micah Hanson, USC; Ted Carlson, WEM/JWP; Matthew Pryor, Westfield