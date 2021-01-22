BOYS BASKETBALL
United South Central 59, Blooming Prairie 46
A week after its season was initially scheduled to start, Blooming Prairie was able to work its way onto the court for the first time Friday night.
While the Rebels were ultimately able to pull away for a double-digit victory, the Awesome Blossoms managed to trim the deficit to only one point with nine minutes left even while missing four players.
Mitchell Fiebeger led the way with 13 points, but he fouled out with six and a half minutes remaining to stunt the offense down the stretch. Alex Miller and Jacob Naatz both tallied 11 points, with Naatz drilling a trio of 3-pointers and Miller doing the his damage from inside the arc.
The game, ultimately, was decided at the free throw line, where USC finished 23 of 25 compared to a 5 of 17 mark for Blooming Prairie.
"Outstanding effort by our guys," BP coach Nate Piller said. "If we continue to work like that, we will be a strong team as we go and get healthy."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 64, United South Central 35
A fast start powered a comfortable victory Friday night for the Awesome Blossoms, who stretched their lead to 20 points in the first half.
Bobbie Bruns was busy with 15 points, eight assists and six steals, as were Megan Oswald, who scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and swiped four steals, and Maggie Bruns, who finished with six points, six assists and five steals.
This was our first road game of the year and we came out very strong in the first 6 minutes," BP coach John Bruns said. "We did a nice job moving the ball and finding gaps in the USC defense in the second half and we were able to play everyone on the roster quite a bit."
Medford 50, NRHEG 49
For the second time in their first three games, the Panthers (1-2) lost by one possession when the Tigers (3-0) forced a late turnover a drilled a go-ahead, game-winning 3-pointer with less than a minute to play.
NRHEG led 33-31 at halftime, and was led by 16 points and seven rebounds from Faith Nielsen and 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals from Erin Jacobson. Statistcis for Medford were unavailable as of publication.
Medford will next host Class A No. 4 WEM on Tuesday night, while NRHEG will host USC on Tuesday night.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 1
After a scoreless first period, the Huskies exploded for three goals in the second period and four more in the third to eventually ease to a comfortable road victory.
Samantha Bogen notched a hat trick and added an assist to lead the way, Lillian Hunst and Sarah Snitker both dished out three assists, Anna Herzog scored twice and added an assist, Olivia Herzog combined a goal and an assist, Abby Vetsch and Sydney Hunst finished with a pair of assists apiece, and Kylie Rumler finished with an assist.
Ava Wolfe stopped 10 of 11 shots she faced to earn the victory in net.
The Huskies ended the game with a 51-11 advantage in shots on goal and converted on two of its three power play opportunities.
Owatonna will play again Saturday afternoon at Mankato East.
WRESTLING
Owatonna 70, Mankato West 12
The Huskies earned a road Big 9 Conference victory Friday night after claiming all but two possible bonus points through the first 12 weight classes against the Scarlets.
Trey Hiatt (106-pound weight class), Cael Robb (120), Jake Gronli (132), Owen Thorn (138), Mason Klemmensen (145), Jacob Reinardy (152), Landen Johnson (160), Kaden Nelson (170) and Drew Kretlow (195) all won by fall.
Max Dixon (113) and Andrew Nirk (182) both won by forfeits, while Kanin Hable (126) was part of the only match of the night that lasted a full three periods with his 11-3 major decision.
Owatonna is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday, Jan. 28, at home against Lakeville North and Mankato East.