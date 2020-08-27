Head coach: Dan Leer (15th season)
Last season: Third in Big Nine
Returning letter winners: 14
Key contributors lost: Chloe Schmidt
2019 recap: Owatonna’s steady rise over the previous two years continued as the Huskies climbed all the way to third place at the annual conference competition held at Brooktree Golf Course. Youngster Carsyn Brady broke through, becoming the first female runner from OHS to qualify for state in a number of years and claiming a silver medal at the Big Nine race a week prior. In total, Owatonna placed four runners in the top 25 at the league meet.
Season outlook: From top to bottom, expectations are about as high as they have been in Dan Leer’s 15 years with the program. Brady is one of the top preseason contenders to win the conference meet and is joined by a slew of complimentary runners. Red Wing breezed to the conference title in 2019, but lost several key contributors to graduation while Owatonna retains all-but one letter winner. Bottom line, this could be a special year for the Huskies at a number of levels.
Returning talent
Carsyn Brady, freshman: Being that she has contributed greatly to the varsity rotation since seventh grade, it’s hard to fathom that Brady is just entering her first year of high school. She clocked a swift and steady 19:10.3 at last season’s conference race and trimmed nearly 20 seconds at the section meet a week later, posting an excellent 18:51.
Jaci Burtis, junior: As a sophomore in 2019, she finished 13th at the conference meet and was the Huskies’ No. 2 runner all season. Coach Leer he “expects her to be there this year as well.”
Madi Bruessel, senior: A consistent varsity scorer for several years, the senior will once again provide stability in the middle of the lineup.
Zinash Valen, senior: Will challenge for a top five spot in her final season with the Huskies.
Jeni Burtis, junior: The experienced runner will provide much-needed depth to one of Owatonna’s best lineups in several years. As a sophomore, she clocked 21:05 at the conference meet and finished comfortably in the top 40.
Laura Peterson: Returning letter winner who will add a rare level of consistency to the No. 3-7 positions.
Newcomers
Anna Cox (Eighth grade), Kiley Knutson (Eighth grade): According to Leer, both had “awesome” years in 2019 at the junior varsity level and will “definitely compete for varsity spots (in 2020).”
“We also have a couple seventh graders that could burst on the scene as well,” he added.
From the coach
“Experience will be our biggest asset. The makeup of our varsity team hasn’t changed much the last couple years and they got a good taste of success last year. That will help going into this year.”
By the numbers
4—Number of Owatonna’s top 5 finishers at the 2019 Big Nine Conference meet returning for 2020.