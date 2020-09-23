ROCHESTER — The Owatonna girls soccer team ran into a deceptively-talented Rochester John Marshall squad on Tuesday night, but escaped John Drews Field with a 2-1 victory in Big Nine Conference action.
“They were super physical and passed the ball well,” Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said of a Rockets’ team that has endured an absolutely brutal schedule through its first seven games. “Their backline defenders were very organized and played well.”
Ezra Oien scored both goals for Owatonna, getting the Huskies on the board with 3 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the first half on assist by Anna Herzog before netting the game-winning goal with 28:58 left in the second.
“Our girls played really well and moved the ball with quick passes and combination plays,” Gendron said.
Owatonna (4-2-0), which came into Tuesday’s game having scored a whopping 26 goals in its previous two outings, plays again on Thursday at home against Northfield (4-1-2).
The Rockets (1-5-1) entered the contest sporting a 0-1-1 record against the top three teams in the league and had played its first six games against opponents with a 20-12-9 combined record, and that included a 7-0 shutout of 0-6 Faribault. John Marshall scored its lone goal against the Huskies on a free kick with 4:33 left in the second half.