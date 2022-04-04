The OPP All-Area Girls Basketball teams recognizes the top girls basketball players from the Owatonna Huskies, the Medford Tigers, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. Players are listed alphabetically by last name within each team.
States read: points per game (ppg), rebounds per game (rpg), assists per game (apg), steals per game (spg), blocks per game (bpg).
OPP All-Area First Team
Bobbie Bruns — Senior Guard (Blooming Prairie)
Season stats: 17.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 3.6 spg
Bobbie Bruns was one of the most dominant players in the area and served as one of the leading faces for the Awesome Blossoms. Bruns was tasked with being Blooming Prairie’s primary ball-handler and closed the season out as the Blossoms’ leading scorer and playmaker while attracting heavy focus from opposing defenses. She’ll go down as one of the best to wear a Blooming Prairie jersey.
Clara Kniefel — Senior Forward (Medford)
Season stats: 11.2 ppg, 7.25 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.8 spg
Kniefel’s presence on the court alone made her a problem for other teams to deal with. With the ability to knock down shots around the floor mixed with a height advantage that gave Medford an extra edge on the glass and defending near the hoop, Kniefel was more than a valuable asset for the Tigers.
Lexi Mendenhall — Senior Forward (Owatonna)
Season stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, .9 apg, .7 spg
Mendenhall closed out her career as the Huskies’ leading scorer and leading rebounder during the 2021-22 season on a senior-dominated team with diverse scoring options. Whenever Owatonna needed a basket, Mendenhall was a go-to option and she showcased her ability to score near the hoop, on mid-range jumpers or knock down shots from beyond the arc.
Sidney Schultz — Junior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 15.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.8 spg
Schultz filled the role as one of NRHEG’s primary ball-handlers and finished the season as one of the top scorers among all players. She was the Panthers’ leading playmaker with a team-high 141 assists and doubled-down as their second leading scorer with 407 total points scored. As a junior, Schultz will play a huge role for NRHEG going into next season.
Sophie Stork — Senior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 16.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 spg, 0.83 bpg
Sophie Stork was flat out dominant during the 2021-22 season as NRHEG’s lone senior leader in a season full of excitement. Stork was a go-to option and was NRHEG’s leader in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. She played a crucial role in the Panthers going from a 5-14 team in 2020-21 to a 20-10 team in 2021-22 and nearly led NRHEG to a subsection championship with her 28 points in the loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
OPP All-Area Second Team
Andrea Bock — Junior Guard (Medford)
Season stats: 15.1 ppg, 5.25 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg
Bock closed out the season by being Medford’s leading scorer at just over 15 points per game and grabbed her fair share of rebounds as a guard. She was one of the best scorers among the area players and with one more season on the hardwood, she’ll be a big factor in Medford’s success in 2022-23.
Holly Buytaert — Senior Guard (Owatonna)
Season stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.2 spg
Buytaert served as one of the prime point guards on a senior-dominated Owatonna team. She routinely showed her ability to score from anywhere on the court by driving to the hoop or knocking down a 3-pointer when the Huskies needed one. On top of that, Buytaert also helped grab rebounds, dish the ball out to open teammates and forced turnovers.
Haven Carlson — Junior Forward (Blooming Prairie)
Season stats: 7.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, .7 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.8 bpg
Even going off little varsity experience heading into the season, Haven Carlson consistently provided for the Blossoms with her ability to grab rebounds, block shots and score some baskets when needed. She missed a handful of games near the end of the season, but is quickly lining herself up with a big senior season.
Erin Jacobson — Junior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 11.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg
Jacobson routinely stepped up for the Panthers and showcased multiple times that she was more than capable of taking a game over, especially when she was sharing the court with Schultz and Stork. She finished third on the team in scoring and was one of the Panthers’ leading rebounders.
Faith Nielsen — Sophomore Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg
Faith Nielsen wasn’t always a go-to option, but she could reliably produce on a very talented NRHEG team. Sharing the back court with the likes of Schultz, Stork and Jacobson, Nielsen finished her season as their fourth leading scorer with 333 total points and rebounder with 134 rebounds.
OPP All-Area Honorable Mentions
Hillary Haarstad — Senior Guard (Owatonna)
Season stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg
Haarstad was another one of the Huskies’ many senior guards and provided a solid offensive output for Owatonna. She could drive to the hoop and showed her ability to generate momentum for the Huskies on breakaway layups or open drives to the hoop while grabbing the occasional rebound and adding an assist.
Anna Pauly — Junior Forward (Blooming Prairie)
Season stats: 6.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, .8 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.8 bpg
Pauly added another big kick of defense for the Blossoms by forcing opposing players to settle for tough shots while she contested them. On the opposite end, Pauly was able to drop in a couple of buckets here and there while finishing as one of Blooming Prairie’s top rebounders and shot blockers.
Audrey Simon — Senior Center (Owatonna)
Season stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 spg
Simon made her living playing down near the hoop and did a great job scoring out of the post and on drives to the basket. She also finished as one of Owatonna’s top rebounders and could generate extra possessions through rebounds and steals.
Shawntee Snyder — Sophomore Guard/Forward (Blooming Prairie)
Season stats: 4.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 spg
Snyder was another player who stepped up to varsity without any major experience and gave Blooming Prairie a big building block for the future. As just a sophomore, Snyder could play anywhere on the floor and was the Blossoms’ leading rebounder. She’ll play a key role for the Blossoms for seasons to come.