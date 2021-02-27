It’s a good thing Medford worked on free throws. Sinking clutch shots at the line in the final minutes of the game, the Tigers narrowly defeated NRHEG 60-58 Friday night.
Junior Clara Kniefel made the two most important shots of the game, sinking a pair of free throws with 14.1 seconds left that won the Tigers the game.
Kniefel said she didn’t feel nervous but knew how important making both shots would be with time for another Panther possession.
“I was just thinking that I cannot miss these shots because I knew it would come down to the last second and I wanted us to be ahead,” Kniefel said.
Senior Bella Steffen made all four of her attempts at the line when Medford needed it. The first two gave the Tigers a 56-55 lead. Then NRHEG sophomore Sidney Schultz, who had a terrific second half for the Panthers, quickly got an open look and made a shot from beyond the arc. Her 3-pointer made it 58-56 with under 2 minutes to go. Steffen got back to the line and made two more to tie the game 58-58.
The Panthers called timeout with 1:16 remaining and had possession.
Spending lots of time trying to free up Sidney Schultz, the Panthers finally heaved up a 3-point shot. The rebound was grabbed by two players and resulted in a jump ball, possession Tigers.
After passing around the perimeter, Kniefel was fouled and went to the line, making both.
The Panthers had three shot attempts in the final 10 seconds once they got down the court. The first banked off the backboard, and Schultz had the last attempt from right under the rim. None of them fell, and the Tigers walked away with the win on parent’s night.
“It feels good,” Kniefel said. “We had fans here for the first time so that just added to all our jitters, I think. But it made it really exciting because there was a lot of energy on the court.”
Collectively, the Tigers went 20-for-26 at the free throw line. A staggering amount in comparison to the Panthers, who were 8-for-14.
“We had a lot of things that didn't go well in Blooming (Prairie),” Medford coach Mark Kubat said, “we talked about this is why you play another game to have the opportunity to make up for it. That's what I think we did tonight.”
The Tigers made the most of their opportunities at the line. Steffen made 5 of 6. Kniefel was 7-for-9. Senior captain Brooke Purrier, who had just one field goal, was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line.
Andrea Bock led the Tigers with 15 points and Kniefel had 11. True to how collective of an effort the Tigers are this year, Steffen, Purrier and Berg each finished with nine points.
The Tigers overcame a scoring drought in the first half. In the final 8 minutes of the half, the Tigers made a 3-pointer to go up 23-16. The Panthers then finished the half on a 13-3 run to end the half up 29-26.
“We had fouls on two our starters,” Kubat said. “That takes us out of sync a little bit when we have some good kids sitting. We were happy to be as close as we were at halftime.”
In the second half, Schultz broke out offensively. She led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points, most of which was scored in the second half. She drove hard to the basket and either went for the hard layup or found an open teammate for long jumper.
Sharp-shooting sophomore Erin Jacobson was a beneficiary of a few passes, hitting three 3-pointers and ending the night with 13 points.
For all the work put into free throws, it sure loomed large by game’s end.
“We're not the prettiest team to watch, but we work awfully hard,” Kubat said.