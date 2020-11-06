This time Mankato West finished what it started.
The Class 5A No. 5-ranked Scarlets carried the momentum of a late second quarter drive into the second half to pull out a 35-14 victory Friday over Class 5A No. 2-ranked Owatonna at Owatonna High School.
Mankato West quarterback Zander Dittbenner found Mekhi Collins for a touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the first half to pull ahead 28-14.
The Scarlets (5-0, 4-0 Big Southeast Red) extended the lead to 35-14 on their first possession of the second half when Dittbenner connected with Max Goertzen on a 24-yard touchdown pass that came following a Brady Haugum interception.
With the victory, Mankato West has the district title all but locked up. The Scarlets can claim the title outright Wednesday with a victory over Rochester John Marshall in Mankato. The Huskies (3-2, 3-1 Big Southeast Red) need to defeat Northfield and have the Rockets beat the Scarlets to claim a share of the title.
“It’s always a game we look to in our district,” Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams said. “The district championship runs through this game pretty much every year. We’re in different sections so we can dust ourselves off and start focusing on what we need to do to get better to do what we can to make a run at the section.”
It’s been a long time since Owatonna has lost two games in a season, let alone back-to-back games. The Huskies last lost twice in a season in 2016 but still made the state semifinals that season.
You have to go back to 2010 to find the last time the Huskies dropped back-to-back games and that came at the start of the season when they opened up with Wayzata and Mankato West. Both teams appeared in the state tournament the previous year and the Trojans went on to win the Class 5A title later that season.
“This team is talented,” Williams said. “They’ve got to believe in themselves. Thankfully we’ve got a short week to prepare for Northfield.”
Prior to the game the series stood at 8-8 since 1999 but Owatonna beat Mankato West last season 24-21 with a late comeback.
“At halftime we were up 14,” Scarlets head coach JJ Helget said. “It kind of felt, not like last year, but a little bit. I just reminded them, ‘Hey guys, we gotta put this one away.’ I thought we did a good job in the second half.”
Mankato West intercepted Owatonna quarterback Brayden Truelson four times in the game, three of which came in the second half. Truelson finished 19 of 38 passing for 183 yards with one touchdown in the first half that gave the Huskies a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
The Scarlets took control in the second quarter. Wyatt Block ran for two touchdowns in the quarter, the first from 64 yards to tie the game and the second from 7 yards out to give Mankato West a 21-14 lead. Block finished with 104 yards on 10 carries.
The Scarlets finished with 300 yards of total offense split evenly on the ground and through the air. Dittbenner complete 7 of 15 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He found Collins for a 45-yard strike in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7 after the Huskies scored on their first possession.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons that created some matchup problems,” Williams said.
Mankato West bottled up Owatonna’s running game and held the Huskies to 49 yards on the ground.
“Their linebackers are aggressive, their D-line I thought was very mobile and they made it pretty tough sledding running the football,” Williams said. “We don’t go in thinking we’re going to throw the football 40, 45 times a game. That’s not necessarily our forte.”
Owatonna had a chance to make it a two-score game with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter when it ran a double pass. Tanner Hall ran free down the Huskies sideline but couldn’t haul in a pass from Payton Beyer that likely would’ve gone for a touchdown.
Owatonna drove to the Mankato West 14-yard line on its final possession but an interception ended the drive.
The Huskies travel to Northfield (0-5, 0-4 Big Southeast Red) Wednesday. The Raiders lost 34-17 to Rochester Century Thursday in Rochester.