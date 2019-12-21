ROCHESTER — Since jumping into the Owatonna wrestling lineup as a wiry junior high transfer student from Waseca, Landen Johnson has progressively evolved into a well-respected grappler and a perennial section-contender.
He’s qualified for the MSHSL state tournament multiple times, spent his offseasons touring the country taking part in some of the top USAW national tournaments while finding himself consistently perched within the MSHSL’s top 10 individual rankings.
As he entered his pivotal sophomore campaign, it felt like Johnson was on the cusp of something truly special, poised to break through his current ceiling and enter into a whole new plateau occupied by only the best of the best in the state of Minnesota.
After a remarkable two-day route through a gauntlet of a bracket at the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday, what he accomplished on the mat cannot be understated: Landen Johnson might just be the guy to beat at 152 pounds this season.
Rolling through the first three rounds before defeating veteran powerhouse, Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South, in the championship semifinals, Johnson’s collision-course with No. 1-ranked Hunter Lyden came to an explosive conclusion in the title match.
Surviving a number of intense first-period scrambles and twisting his body into a pretzel to avoid giving up any points, Johnson posted the match-deciding tally on an escape early in the second stanza before putting the icing in the cake of what was a sweet weekend of wrestling by scoring a thunderous takedown with 13 seconds on the clock in a thrilling 3-0 decision at RCTC early Saturday evening.
Though there is still a number of challenging matches in front of him — including a trip back to Rochester for the Clash National Duals in early January — it is likely that Johnson will elevate to the No. 1 spot in the Class AAA individual rankings for the first time in his career when they are released by The Guillotine in two weeks.
“I mean, at the beginning of the season, that was the expectation I set for myself,” said Johnson, who entered the weekend ranked No. 2. “I wanted to make sure I was that guy this year, so I made it happen. I had to make it happen eventually, so better right now than ever.”
The victory was especially satisfying for Johnson considering Lyden, a Stillwater sophomore, defeated him three times last season while a freshman at East Ridge High School, including once at the Class AAA individual state tournament in St Paul.
Johnson said he didn’t necessarily extract any bullet-points from his previous matchups with Lyden and came into the championship clash with a clear mind.
“I just wanted to wrestle the way I always do,” Johnson said of his pre-match game plan. “Just don’t get taken down because I think if I don’t get taken down, which I wasn’t this weekend, I am going to win every match.”
Johnson headlined what was a banner weekend for the Owatonna wrestling program as a whole. The Huskies accumulated 127 points, sent a number of individuals to the final session and finished in seventh place of 66 teams. They racked up more points than a number of state-ranked teams from three different levels of the MSHSL and hovered in the top five for most of the two-day event.
This article will be updated with further details, reactions and results on Monday.