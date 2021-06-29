The Owatonna High School varsity boys basketball team took their talents to the north shore on Monday where they claimed first place in the University of Minnesota, Duluth's Sweet 16 tournament by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret's High School 47-40 in the championship game.
The tournament featured 16 teams from across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin and the Huskies opened play by soundly defeating Hurley (WI) High School. Located approximately an hour east of Ashland right on the boarder of Michigan, Hurley finished their 2021 season with a record of 23-3 and fell in the Division 4, Sectional 1 semifinals to eventual state tournament participant Edgar High School.
Owatonna began the game off slow, according to head coach Josh Williams, but bounced back during the second half on the back of solid defense to seal a 20-point win. However, point guard Ty Creger rolled an ankle late in the first half and wound up missing the remainder of the tournament. Following the injury, Williams turned to the likes of Collin Vick, Ayden Walter, Nick Williams, Avery Hartman, Justin Gleason, Connor Ginskey and Trevor Schirmer in the absence of Creger, as well as center Evan Dushek who remains sidelined due to an injury suffered earlier in the AAU season, asking them to step up to the plate. And step up to the plate they did.
Despite being relatively inexperienced, only four members of team — Brayden Williams, Blake Burmeister, Creger and Dushek — saw consistent minutes last season, and marred by injury, the Huskies proceeded to defeat 2021 Minnesota Class A state tournament participant Nevis High School in the quarterfinals before taking down Superior (WI) High School in the semis; Nevis finished last season with a record of 20-3 and lost in the first round of the Class A state tournament, while Superior participates in Wisconsin's Division 1 level, the equivalent of Minnesota's Class AAAA, and finished with an 8-9 record. Owatonna won both games by double-digits, again thanks to stout defense as well as the ability to quickly turn steals and other turnovers into offense.
The victories set up a finals matchup with Benilde-St. Margaret, who reached the title game by defeating Edgewood (WI) High School, Sauke Centre High School and Duluth East High School. The Red Knight's concluded the high school season with an 8-9 record in Class AAA and are coached by former Minnesota Gopher Damian Johnson as well as former Creighton Bluejay Isaiah Zierden, who serves as an assistant.
Williams described the 47-40 victory as a physical battle. Burmeister who, along with Brayden Williams, served as a major catalyst for the Huskies' offense, tweaked his ankle early in the second half and missed the remainder of the game. However, Nick Williams stepped up to the plate and provided Owatonna with the tough-nosed, perimeter defense required to pick up the win.
The elder Williams was impressed with the overall confidence his team displayed during the tournament, particularly when adverse situations presented themselves. Their next-man-up mentality and dedication to putting forth great effort on the defensive end of the court was particularly august. "It's a credit to our guys and their belief in each other and, I think, just the depth of our team that allows us to put ourselves in position to win those games," Williams said.
While a championship banner won't be hung from the rafters at Owatonna High School, situations such as the one experienced by the Huskies on Monday are important in helping the athletes develop as basketball players. It also allows the coaching staff to see how players function with each other on the court and experiment with roles as well as rotations during games that don't officially count.
"We use this time as a way to try to develop roles, figure out who is going to be where," Williams said. "We've got a new set of guys playing with each other, really. We've got four guys back that played a lot of minutes, but everybody else is pretty new. So, we're trying to figure out how they fit in with what we're doing."
If the tournament in Duluth is any indication, it would seem as though the athletes fit pretty darn well.