The Owatonna High School fishing team, comprised of students from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding area, competed in their first tournament of the season on June 13 and witnessed their fair share of success.
The tournament took place on Lake Minnetonka and three of the team’s 12 boats qualified for the Tournament of Champions, the equivalent of the state tournament for Minnesota high school fishing, which will be held later this summer.
The duo of Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz finished in fourth place overall after bringing in seven fish with a cumulative weight of 23.44 pounds. Mark Spurgeon and Joe Webster placed fifth with 23.21 pounds, while Joseph Adamek and Leo Harguth placed 10th with a total catch of 21.68 pounds. The remaining participants from the Owatonna fishing team are listed below along with their final placing and total catch weight.
The fishing team returns to action this coming Sunday during an Student Angler Tournament Trail tournament on Lake Le Homme Dieu located in Alexandria, MN.
PLACE/STUDENTS/POUNDS
70th, Jake Mohs/ Kaden Homuth, 16.47
79th, Jack Strom/Parker Klecker, 16.03
88th, Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt, 15.31
97th, Reilly Dibble/Elijah Mazariego, 14.76
108th, Devan Jirele/Owen Moore, 13.89
117th, Luke Mohs/Tate Gfrerer, 13.21
140th, Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt, 12.11
146th, Evan Melby/Andrew Skov, 11.93
184th, Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler, 6.11