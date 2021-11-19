Owatonna girls hockey went on the road for the very first time Thursday night when they traveled to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars in their first Big Nine matchup of the year. The Huskies came out on top 5-2 and improved their record to 2-0 despite starting off on the wrong foot.
The Cougars had the early upper hand through the first period and early into the second, despite the Huskies outshooting them through all three periods.
Mankato East capitalized on a first period power play and beat senior goaltender Ava Wolfe, which was the first power play goal they’ve allowed after going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in their season opener.
In the opening 30 seconds of the second period, the Cougars beat Wolfe for a second time to take a 2-0 lead over Owatonna.
From there on out, the Huskies ability to generate chances on offense and outshoot East began to pay off for them.
Sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch scored on an unassisted, even-strength goal just under two and a half minutes into the second period, cutting the lead down to 1-0 and opened the floodgates for the Huskies in the offensive zone.
Junior forward Ezra Oien netted her first goal of the season about 11:30 minutes into the period off an assist from linemate sophomore forward Samantha Bogen to tie things. Two minutes later, Oien and junior defender Sarah Snitker returned the favor and assisted on Bogen’s lead-changing goal to put Owatonna up 3-2.
Late in the third period, junior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner scored an even strength goal with assists from Snitker and senior forward Gabriella Lamont to increase Owatonna’s lead.
In a last ditch effort to get back into the game, the Cougars pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, but it resulted in Bogen scoring her second goal of the game and third of the season on their open net, recording the fifth consecutive goal and putting the dagger in for Owatonna’s 5-2 win.
Bogen (two goals, one assist), Oien (one goal, one assist) and Snitker (two assists) all recorded multiple point nights for the Huskies. Oien, along with Achterkirch and Frear-Boerner, recorded their first goals of the season.
Between the pipes, Wolfe recorded 12 saves on a total of 14 shots on goal by the Cougars for a .857 save percentage.
As a team, Owatonna outshot Mankato East 39-14, which included shots going in the favor of the Huskies 9-4 in the first period, 19-8 in the second and 11-2 in the third.
Owatonna will look to improve to 3-0 Tuesday when it returns to the Steele County Four Seasons Centre to host Rochester Century. Puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.