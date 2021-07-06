It’s hard to believe but summer is only one week away from being 50% complete, which means only one thing: the American Legion baseball playoffs are right around the corner.
As of this writing, Owatonna’s Post 77 team has five games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs kickoff on the week of July 19. Post 77 currently owns a record of 5-3 with games against Rochester Lourdes, Kasson, Stewartville, Faribault and Winona left to go.
Owatonna went 5-1 during the second half of June after beginning the season with back-to-back losses to Rochesters Century and Mayo. Their one loss during that stretch came at the hands of Rochester John Marshall when the pitching staff uncharacteristically struggled with finding the zone and the offense didn’t wake up until the later innings.
Post 77 plays in Substate No. 1, American Legion baseball’s version of Sections, alongside Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Kasson, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, Stewartville and Winona. They currently own a record of 3-3 against these opponents. The Substate No. 1 tournament will be hosted by Austin this year.
The winner of each substate tournament, there are 15 substates in total, advances to the state tournament, which runs from July 29 until August 1 in St. Cloud.
The state tournament begins with pool play with the top two teams in all four pools advancing to single-elimination bracket play. The winner of the Substate No. 1 tournament will be placed in Pool Three and will be pitted against the winners of the Substate No. 2, 3 and 11 tournaments. A list of teams in each of these pools can be found below. The Pool Three portion of the state tournament will be played at St. John’s University outside of St. Cloud.
The key for Owatonna is to enter the postseason on a hot streak. Baseball can be a fickle sport in that any one team can win on any given night, however, there is a strong argument to be made that Post 77 should be the favorite in all five of their remaining regular season contests. If they are able to come out on top in all five, something they are more than capable of doing, they will begin the postseason with a 10-3 record overall and a 6-3 record against teams in their substate. This should give them a favorable seeding and put them in the best position to advance further in the tournament.
Regardless, the road to the state tournament won’t be an easy one and, should they qualify, their competition will only become stronger. That said, all it takes is for a pitcher or two to get hot or the offense to get on a roll to rack up the wins in tournament play.
It won’t be easy, but that doesn’t mean that Post 77 doesn’t have a chance.
SUBSTATE NO. 1
Albert Lea
Austin
Byron
Kasson
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Stewartville
Winona
SUBSTATE NO. 2
Fairmont
Faribault
Jordan
Mankato East
Mankato West
New Ulm
Sleepy Eye
Worthington
SUBSTATE NO. 3
Bloomington Jefferson
Chanhassen
Chaska
Eden Prairie
Edina
Maple Plain
Orono
Prior Lake
Shakopee
SUBSTATE NO. 11
Anoka
Becker
Big Lake
Elk River
Maple Grove
Monticello
Osseo
St. Michael No. 1
St. Michael No. 2