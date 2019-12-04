NORTHFIELD — Owatonna’s strong defensive effort simply wasn’t enough to overcome a cold night from the floor as the Owatonna girls basketball team fell to 0-2 with a 60-47 loss to Northfield on Tuesday night in Big Nine Conference action.
“We could not find the bottom of the net,” OHS coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said of her team that shot 24% from the field overall. “The defense was really intense and I am proud of the girls crashing the boards and diving for loose balls. I am happier with how we played tonight compared to (Mankato) West last week.”
Sarah Kingland paced the Huskies with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals while Ari Shornock added eight points, five rebounds, two steals and one block. No other Owatonna player had more than six points.
The Huskies (0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Nine) play their home-opener on Thursday against Rochester Century at 7:30 p.m.
NORTHFIELD 60, OWATONNA 47
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 4, Ari Shornock 8, Lexi Mendenhall 1, Morgan Miller 6, Holly Buytaert 6, Alivia Schuster 4, Sara Anderson 6, Sarah Kingland 12. Halftime: 31-14 Northfield.