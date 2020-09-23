The Owatonna boys soccer team is entering its showdown against its budding rival with its eyes wide open. The Huskies are fully aware that Northfield is going to be the best opponent they see all year, and it might not even be close.
And that's coming from an OHS team that’s already squared off against undefeated and No. 2-ranked (Class A) Austin.
The Raiders are simply a different animal.
“We aren’t going to go into the game against Northfield naïve and think we can run the same thing we have all season,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Rochester John Marshall. “They are scoring a lot of goals and not giving up anything for a reason. We are going to have to try and do something and try to give them something they aren’t used to.”
After seven games, Northfield's raw numbers are pretty staggering. Though unranked due in large part to the high concentration of elite Class AA teams in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburban area and the fact that the Raiders are playing in just their second season in the MSHSL's largest classification, NHS leads the state in scoring by a wide margin at 8.1 goals-per-game.
The Raiders are also tied for first in Class AA in defense and started the season with six consecutive shutouts before surrendering their first goal on Tuesday when Red Wing found the back of the net in the second half a 13-1 blowout.
Though the Raiders have certainly feasted on some of the more inexperienced teams in the Big Nine Conference — defeating four opponents that are either winless or have just one victory on the season as of Wednesday — they are a well-organized, skilled and fast group of athletes that force teams to adjust to their style of play.
Unsurprisingly, Waypa wasn't exactly sure what his game plan was going to look like against the Raiders on Tuesday night, but he does know it would be foolish to expect his team to find any level of success if they attempt to out-gun a high-octane opponent like Northfield that has outscored teams 57-1 through seven games.
“You’re not going to run at LeBron James on the fast break,” Waypa said. “They are going to come out and give everything, so it comes down to: Can we weather that storm in the first five to 10 minutes? You know, sometimes it might look ugly, too. We might just sit back and take lots of pressure and slow the game down — I just don’t know. We have to do what we have to do in order to be successful.”
Regardless of what his exact blueprint looks like on the field come Thursday night, Waypa knows his team must remain mentally strong and try to flip the script on their powerful opponent.
Northfield’s closest games this fall have been a pair of 4-0 shutouts against Rochester Century (4-2-1) and Rochester Mayo (3-3-0), so the Huskies might be able to find a slight edge against a Raiders team that often has the game wrapped up by halftime. But even then, Owatonna must take advantage of the rare offensive opportunities it will be given and convert around the net in a multitude of ways, which has been the Huskies’ greatest challenge this season.
“Our goal going into the game is keep it zero-zero as long as we can,” Waypa said. “But I keep telling these guys: Thursday we aren’t going to get a dozen chances against a team like Northfield. We are going to get two or three. Our percentage is low right now, but maybe we will have three chances and go three-for-three. Who knows?”
Full individual statistics were not available online, but in the four games logged into the system on the Minnesota Soccer Hub web site, Grant Roney and Pascal Cogan are tops on the Raiders with six goals apiece. Roney is the cornerstone of a 12-player senior class and joins Will Knutson and Mason Fisher as returning all-conference performers from 2019 while defender Brett Price earned honorable mention consideration.
After Tuesday’s 1-1 tie between Austin and Rochester Century, the Raiders stand alone atop the league standings for the first time all season and control their own destiny as they look to capture the program’s first ever Big Nine Conference championship.