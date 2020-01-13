MOUNDS VIEW — The Owatonna wrestling team polished off a first place finish at the Mustang Duals with a 49-21 victory over Mounds View on Saturday evening.
Having rolled to the championship round with back-to-back wins over Maple Grove and Tartan by a combined score of 132-16, the No. 7-ranked Huskies dominated the lighter weights against the Mustangs, finishing 6-0 in the matches between 106 and 138. In the stretch, Cael Robb (106), Owen Thorn (113), Chase Dallman (132) and Jacob Reinardy (138) each picked pins.
Bumping up from his natural spot at 152 to 160 pounds and squaring off against No. 3-ranked Brendan Dunagan, No. 1-ranked Landen Johnson continued to pad his resume by earning a hard-fought 8-5 victory.
In the only other match against a ranked individual, Matt Seykora gave No. 10-ranked Minnix Morgan all he could handle in a 3-0 loss.
Owatonna state-ranked individuals Cael Robb, Kanin Hable, Kaden Nelson and Isaiah Noeldner each came out on top against Mounds View.