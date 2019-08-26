EDINA — It might have just been the first match of the season, but based on the dejected looks on the faces of the Medford volleyball team after its lop-sided loss to Minneota, it meant so much more.
Unable to gain consistent rhythm and playing on their heels for the better part of three sets, the No.2-ranked Tigers lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) to No. 4 Minneota in a high-profile nonconference match on Saturday afternoon as part of the elite Minnesota Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School.
As much as they tried to saddle the heightened expectations with poise and brush-off the extra attention that’s come their way this preseason following a magical state tournament run in the 2018, the players felt every bit of Saturday’s defeat.
“I think we went into the first game with a lot of pressure on us,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “There was a lot of emotion thinking that we have this expectation that we have to live up to and when things didn’t start going right, we couldn’t pull ourselves out and we didn’t know what to do. I felt the girls we were six individuals out there, we weren’t a team. We were playing for ourselves, we weren’t playing for the team and we mentally broke down.”
The Vikings — who beat Medford 3-0 in last season’s Class A state championship match — played like the champions they are from the opening serve until the final spike and never relented. They might have graduated a large portion of last season’s juggernaut team, but proved that tradition is always hard to beat.
“They did a nice job of picking our defense apart,” Underdahl said. “There was no margin for error today.”
The Tigers — who showed a flicker of life early in the second set after building a 6-2 lead only to watch Minneota douse the flame with a 4-0 rally — must regroup quickly and find a way to mentally respond to a loss no one on the team saw coming. Underdahl said she expected to at least take a couple sets from the Vikings and a 3-0 shutout seemed inconceivable.
“I told the girls, I don’t look at this as how our season is going to be, but I wish, obviously, that the outcome was different,” Underdahl said. “Even if it was a little closer, that would have helped. We would stick right with them and then they would get a little rally and we were a completely different team.”
Junior Kinsey Cronin led the Tigers with 12 kills while newcomer, Alyvia Johnson, added 10. Returning all-conference performer Emma Kniefel — who missed most of the first two weeks of practice nursing a foot injury — added four kills.
“(Emma) came in last night and we wanted to work her in,” Underdahl said. “I think her not being at practice this week probably was a little different, but I don’t think it should have thrown us off as much as it did. Most of these girls have played her position and we played all summer with her. The way we started on the court today is the same way we are always going to play as far as the lineup. I wouldn’t think it should have been that different. I think she’s doing well. She was a little off at times, but everyone was.”
Izzy Reuvers paced the defense with 12 digs while Kiley Nihart added seven.
MATCH FLOW
First set: Medford traded points with Minneota for the first half before the Vikings closed thing out with a 10-2 burst to take the all-important opener, 25-15.
Second set: The second looked much like the first as the Tigers matched the Vikings point-for-point out of the gates, but simply couldn’t sustain any rallies, watching as Minneota took full control with a devastating 11-2 spurt to snatch a 19-8 lead. Medford simply couldn’t recover and lost, 25-16.
Third set: Medford scored the first point for the first time all match, but quickly fell behind. The Vikings snapped a 4-4 tie with a monster spike to the middle of the floor and gradually built a comfortable lead that stretched to 6-4, 8-5, 11-6 and eventually 18-10. The Tigers showed some life late and out-scored Minneota 9-8 to end the match, but it was too little, too late.
UP NEXT
The Tigers travel to take on Class AA Byron on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The Bears finished 17-11 last season and are led by 6-foot-4 middle hitter Sacia Vanderpool.