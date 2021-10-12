Coming out of the Pine Island Tournament on Oct. 2, Medford took two back-to-back 3-1 losses to Kenyon-Wanamingo Oct. 5 and to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Oct. 7.
The Tigers bounced back from those losses Monday, as Medford hosted Maple River and swept the Eagles in three sets.
Highlighted by 16 consecutive serves by senior Hannah Schull, the Tigers took the first set at a decisive 25-6, which carried the momentum into their 25-14 second set win and their 25-19 third set win to seal the sweep over the Eagles.
One thing that helped Medford earn its sweep was reliable play up and down the roster, not just the usual starters.
Isabel DeLeon led the team with 12 kills, followed by eight kills from Clara Kniefel. Outside of those two, Schull, Julia Niles and Annette Kniefel recorded four kills, along with three kills from Reagan Sutherland and two kills from MacKenzie Kellen.
Niles posted a team-high 27 assists and Schull recorded two aces.
On the defensive end, DeLeon and Andrea Bock posted six digs, followed by five digs from Kellen, Schull and Niles. The Tigers also saw three digs from Nicole Harfmann and two digs from Adalia List and Grace Keller.
Clara Kniefel led the team with five solo blocks, with her sister Annette right behind her with two solo blocks.
“We passed and attacked the ball well tonight; we served strong tonight and did not allow for them to run their offense,” Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl said. “We blocked strong at the net and our defense did a great job of setting up around the block and keeping the balls in play. Everyone got to contribute to the win tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of my girls tonight.”
Medford will go back on the road Thursday night when the Tigers travel to New Richland to take on the New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers.