Medford comes into 2021 carrying six sophomores and three juniors on the roster.
Co-head coaches Michelle Jones and Sean Witter recognize the youthfulness of the roster but see a lot of experience in the players. The hope is the refreshed energy can help the Tigers win some games.
The Tigers are eager to continue to build what they have. The Tigers won just three games in 2019, but had a core of solid ballplayers.
Top returners for the Tigers include senior Lily Roehrick and junior Julia Niles. Each have previously earned all-conference honors and will be leaned on quite a bit to lead a younger Tiger squad.
Roehrick and Niles will be relied upon to carry the Tiger offense while sophomores Josie Witter, Lydia Krenske, Grace Keller, Makinley Smith, Jenesis Smith and Josie Schell will all be vying for at-bats.
Jones and Witter believe the Tigers have a group of strong defenders. The key to winning games will getting timely hits up and down the lineup.
Continuing with the youthful theme of the Tigers, they’ll be relying on freshman Mackenzie Velishek in the circle.
The early portion of the schedule will test the Tigers right away. Gopher Conference foes Hayfield (13-11) and Maple River (11-8) each finished 2019 with winning records. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is poised to reign over the conference once again after rolling through Section 1A on its way to the state tournament. New Richland-H-E-G has had a solid team the last few years, winning 19 games in 2019.
2021 SCHEDULE
Mon, April 12 – vs Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 15 – at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, April 16 – at Triton, 5 p.m.
Mon, April 19 – at WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 22 – vs NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, April 23 – at Martin Luther, 5 p.m.
Mon, April 26 – vs United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 29 – vs Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 3 – at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, May 4 – vs Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 6 – vs Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Sat, May 8 – at Blue Earth, 11 a.m.
Mon, May 10 – vs WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 13 – at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Fri, May 14 – vs Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 17 – at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tues, May 18 – vs JWP, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 20 – vs Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Mon, May 24 – at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 27 – at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Emily Chadwick, senior
Ava Clark, freshman
Hailey Cuevas, junior
Yara Granados, senior
Grace Keller, sophomore
Lydia Krenske, sophomore
Sierra Lustig, senior
Jenesis McGuire, sophomore
Julia Niles, junior
Journey Palluck, junior
Lily Roehrick, senior
Josie Schell, sophomore
Makinley Smith, sophomore
Mackenzie Velishek, freshman
Josie Witter, sophomore