If they hadn’t already, it has become crystal clear that the Owatonna boys hockey team — and Rochester Century for that matter — has proven to be playing at a level above the rest of the Big Nine Conference.
The Huskies’ victory over Faribault only fortified this notion.
Squaring off against their closest geographic rival for the only time all season, Owatonna didn’t exactly put on a clinic in flawless execution, but still had plenty of talent, depth and overall discipline to pull away for a relatively comfortable 5-2 victory and, technically, keep themselves mathematically alive in the conference title race on Monday night.
The win earns the Huskies four points in the league standings and brings their season total to 36, four behind the first place Panthers. Century has one game remaining on Thursday against Winona (12-10-1 overall, 4-8-1 Big Nine).
For context, Owatonna’s final league contest against Mankato East on Tuesday — which will not be completed by press time for Wednesday’s print edition — will be worth four points. A victory would draw the Huskies even with CHS atop the standings, at least temporarily, while a loss or tie would officially hand the outright title to the Panthers.
Regardless of whether or not Winona pulls off a monumental upset and hands OHS a share of the Big Nine Conference crown, there is a strong possibility that Owatonna and Century with both finish with 40 or more points while no other team will accumulate more than 36.
The Huskies’ only two losses in conference action have come against the Panthers in a pair of see-saw battles that were both decided by a single goal. Owatonna is the only conference team that Century did not defeat by at least three goals as the Panthers’ 11 remaining league victories came by an average final score of roughly 7-1.
According to Big9.org, Owatonna is a combined 4-0 against the three teams that reside directly below them in the conference standings — Northfield, Faribault and Mankato West, respectively — with those games being won by a combined score of 16-6.
As for the teams south of the fifth place Scarlets, it becomes pretty ugly. Both of Owatonna’s double-digit scoring outbursts have come against the bottom portion of the Big Nine Conference and no team in seventh place or below has come within three goals of the Huskies.
So, yeah, Owatonna has clearly established itself as one of the unquestioned monsters in southern Minnesota’s largest hockey league.
Against the Falcons at the Four Seasons Centre, the Huskies finished with a healthy 34-13 shots-on-goal advantage and scored at least one goal in each period. However, it wasn’t until the middle of the second when their offense finally jolted to life.
Despite having controlled most of the tempo for the first 20-plus minutes, Owatonna somehow found itself skating in a 1-1 deadlock and unsuccessfully attempting to crack Falcons’ goalie Spencer Ell on a frantic power play early in the second stanza.
No more than 10 seconds after Faribault skipped backed onto the ice at full strength having successfully denied a number of threatening OHS scoring chances, Faribault’s leading goal-scorer, Zach Stiegert, stunned the Huskies’ defense when he buried a shot at the 5:29-mark to hand the visitors a 2-1 lead.
It didn’t happen right away, but Owatonna (18-5 overall, 12-2 Big Nine) priovided the equalizer almost exactly seven minutes later when Dom Valento lit the lamp only moments before Tanner Stendel converted the game-winning goal at the 14:22-mark on an assist from Taylor Bogen.
Valento and Stendel put on a repeat scoring performance in the third period to add a few insurance goals and solidify the final score.
After the Falcons drew even, not only did OHS hold them scoreless for the remainder of the game, but held Faribault to just seven shots-on-goal in the game’s final 28 minutes while peppered 20-plus shots in the same stretch.
The contest was played with a great deal of physicality as the teams combined for 10 infractions, half of which were tagged in a 7-minute span in the opening period. The Huskies finished 1-for-6 on the power play while the Falcons ended 1-for-4.
Devon Rousch gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game on an assist from Collin Pederson and Owatonna retained the lead until the Falcons’ Leighton Weasler slipped a shot to the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:31 left in the opening period.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna caps the regular season with an interesting nonconference game against Hastings on Saturday at home. The Raiders (16-4-2 overall) currently occupy the No. 3 position in the unofficial Section 1-AA standings and routed Century 10-4 earlier this season.
Needless to say, a victory would greatly aid the Huskies when it comes to postseason seeding. However, it should also be stated that OHS would need to somehow overtake Century in the fourth position in order to steal the No. 4 seed and secure a home game in the opening round.
In any case, if Owatonna beats Hastings it will certainly add a level of drama to the seeding process this Sunday.
Owatonna 5, Faribault 2
FIRST PERIOD
O—Devon Rousch (Collin Pederson), 1:09
F—Leighton Weasler, 10:29, P
SECOND PERIOD
F—Zach Siegert (Weasler), 5:29
O—Dom Valento (Zach Kubicek), 12:41
O—Tanner Stendel (Taylor Bogen), 14:22
THIRD PERIOD
O—Valento (Kubicek), 10:30
O—Stendel (Aaron Bangs), 16:21, PP
Owatonna goalie: Zach Wiese (11 saves)