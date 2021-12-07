Owatonna juniors Nils Gantert and Sarah Snitker were announced as nominees for the 2021-22 Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (ExCEL) Award sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
The ExCEL Award recognizes current high school juniors that are active in fine arts and/or athletics, demonstrate leadership qualities and serve as model citizens in their community. Every high school is allowed to nominate one junior boy and girl for the award.
Both nominees are active in every aspect when it comes to their school and their community.
Gantert is preparing for a 2021-22 boys basketball season that has high expectations. In the fall, he served as the starting goalkeeper and was one of the captains during the boys soccer season. In the spring, he’ll be a member of the boys tennis team.
At school, Gantert is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Homecoming Committee, and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA). He also helps with peer tutoring and is a member of the Honor Roll.
Outside of sports, he’s also a member of band and participates in show choir.
In his community, Gantert is a Sunday School teacher, a youth soccer camp leader, top soccer helper and a Park & Rec. basketball volunteer, as well as participating in Meals of Hope, Adopt a Highway and Mission Trips.
Snitker is amidst the 2021-22 girls hockey season where she's one of the top defenders on a team that’s a contender for the Big 9 Conference title. During the fall, she was a midfielder for the girls soccer team.
In school, she’s also involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council and DECA, as well as participating in Yearbook and being on the Honor Roll. She served as the sophomore class president last school year.
Outside of sports, Snitker is also a member of show choir.
In her community, she’s a Sunday School teacher, a Big Sister Mentor, a Salvation Army/Bell Ringer and a youth hockey mentor, while also participating in Vacation Bible School and Meals of Hope.
An independent panel of judges from schools around the state will select the ExCEL Award recipient and the recipients will be announced Feb. 1, 2022 on the MSHSL website.