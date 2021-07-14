Thankfully, mercifully, winter is still a long way out, but that doesn't mean it's too early to talk basketball.
The Owatonna Huskies varsity boys basketball team turned some heads last season after they qualified for the Class AAAA state tournament for the first time since 2011 and perhaps one year earlier than expected. Led primarily by the People's Press Boys Player of the Year Brayden Williams as well as a host of quality athletes alongside him, the Huskies cruised to an overall record of 17-4 while defeating opponents by an average of 13.4 points, a margin of victory that ranked tied for sixth in Class AAAA behind Wayzata (18.8), Champlin Park (15.0), Robbinsdale Cooper (14.9), Tartan (14.2) and St. Paul Central (13.7). Although they were ultimately bounced in the first round by a stout Shakopee squad, Owatonna proved that they did not reach as far as they did by mistake.
While key contributors such as Payton Beyer, Nolan Burmeister, Abdi Isman, Mason Kunkel and Lincoln Maher have graduated, Owatonna will return the bulk of their starting five, including their top two scorers in Williams and center Evan Dushek.
So that begs the question: Just how far can the Huskies go during the 2021-22 season?
Williams averaged a team-high 21.9 points per game last season on 42.0% shooting from beyond the arc, while proving to be a real pest in opponent's passing lanes. His 6-foot-6-inch wingspan allows Williams to get shots off cleanly against taller defenders and also deflect passes that many point guards in the state simply aren't able to reach due to their more diminutive status. He's also able to seamlessly transition to the off-guard position when Ty Creger takes over ball-handling duties.
Together, Williams and Creger form one of if not the best backcourt tandems in the Big 9 Conference. They function as the yin to each other's yang to a degree that is extremely uncommon in the realm of high school boys basketball. While Williams is long and fluid, Creger is quick and shifty; Williams is the stronger of the two offensively, while Creger is more of a bulldog on defense; Williams is an elite shooter, while Creger does almost everything well.
Further bolstering the team's backcourt strength is the presence of returning starter Blake Burmeister. Burmeister is a defensive wizard on the perimeter and owns arguably the most self-confidence on the team. He was often tasked with guarding the opposing team's best wing threat last season, a role that will undoubtedly continue in 2021-22. However, Burmeister's strengths extend beyond his defense. He's a strong outside shooter who can shoot it just as well as Williams when he's hot. He's also a strong rebounder for his size and can hold his own against opponents in the post for short spells.
Where Owatonna has the most questions entering the winter will be in the frontcourt.
Dushek, a former All-Conference and Big 9 Preseason Player of the Year winner, will man the center position for yet another season. He struggled with injuries last season, but was able to average 11.6 points and 5.7 rebonds per game when healthy. Standing at 6-foot-8-inches tall, Dushek is a force in the post who is able to extend his game beyond the 3-point arc on occasion. He entered last winter as a top 50 college recruit in the state according to Prep.Hoops.com and should find himself among those ranks yet again this coming December.
However, the loss of Beyer, Kunkel and Maher in particular leaves the power forward and first couple of bench spots open for the taking. Collin Vick, Ayden Walter, Nick Williams, Avery Hartman, Justin Gleason, Connor Ginskey, Trevor Schirmer and Jack Helget, a solid group to be sure, will likely be among those vying for the final starting spot as well as key minutes off the bench.
Owatonna will once again compete in Section 1AAAA next winter alongside Farmington, Lakevilles North and South, Northfield, and the three Rochester schools with the Tigers, Panthers, Cougars and Huskies the most likely to battle for a state tournament trip. The Huskies possess a significant amount of experience and figure to be the among the most dangerous offensives team in the Big 9. It won't be easy, but they have all the tools to make yet another state tournament appearance in 2022.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Friday, Dec 10, 2021, 7:30PM, Away vs. Albert Lea
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021, 7:30PM, Rochester Century
Friday, Dec 17, 2021, 7:30PM, Away vs. Austin
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021, 7:30PM, Northfield
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Winona
Friday, Jan 7, 2022, 7:30PM, Rochester Mayo
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Faribault
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022, 7:30PM, Rochester John Marshall
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Mankato West
Friday, Jan 21, 2022, 7:30PM, Mankato East
Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Red Wing
Friday, Jan 28, 2022, 7:30PM, Albert Lea
Thursday, Feb 3, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Rochester Century
Saturday, Feb 5, 2022, 7:30PM, Austin
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Northfield
Friday, Feb 11, 2022, 7:30PM, Winona
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Rochester Mayo
Friday, Feb 18, 2022, 7:30PM, Faribault
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Rochester John Marshall
Thursday, Feb 24, 2022, 7:30PM, Mankato West
Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022, 7:30PM, Away vs. Mankato East
Friday, Mar 4, 2022, 7:30PM, Red Wing