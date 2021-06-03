There was something in the air in Owatonna Wednesday evening.
The temperature was warm, the sun shining and the energy emanating from the gathering crowd grew more and more electric as the opening face off neared. The atmosphere was ripe for playoff lacrosse and the fruit of the game between the No. 4 Owatonna Huskies and the No. 5 Northfield Raiders more than produced.
The Huskies advanced to the semifinals of the Section 1 postseason tournament by coming out victorious 10-9 over the Raiders thanks to Fletcher Schulz's second goal of the game during the opening moments of the third overtime period.
That's right. The game between Owatonna and Northfield extended well into the night and beyond three hours of real time as the two teams reveled in their bitter rivalry and battled ferociously against one another in the winner-takes-all environment.
Owatonna trailed for the majority of the game due in large part to an aggressive, physical gameplan employed by Northfield. The Raiders double-teamed the Huskies' dynamic scoring trio of Caleb Belting, Zach Kirsch and Preston Meier every time they touched the ball with numerous thwacks of their sticks against each player's ribs thrown in for good measure throughout the contest.
"We know [opponents are] gunning for us. If you just look at strictly the stat book, you can call [Belting, Kirsch and Meier] the Big Three because they've got the most goals," Owatonna coach Scott Seykora said. "We knew other guys would have to step up and we knew those three guys, the top three, would have to work harder to get themselves opportunities."
Owatonna built a 2-1 lead during the first quarter thanks to goals by Belting and Wyatt Oldefendt, but a run of three straight scores by Northfield provided them a 4-2 edge, an advantage they would not surrender until the game's waning moments.
The Raiders begin the supposed final 12 minutes holding on to an 8-5 lead, but the Huskies — powered by two goals from Belting an one each from Kirsch and Schulz — drew a tie and forced the game into overtime.
The first overtime period passed without the ball finding the back of either net, though both team's were presented with their opportunities. But fantastic goaltending by Owatonna's Korban Stricklin and Northfield's Nolan Nagy kept the score knotted up.
The second overtime concluded with similar results.
However, during the opening moments of the third overtime period, Schulz rifled the ball pass Nagy off a feed from Zach Kubicek to send the Huskies on to the semifinals.
"You know what, they have a lot of heart. When we're down three goals in the fourth quarter, they could have tossed in the towel, but they put the team on their shoulders," Seykora said of what he learned about his team after the game. "This is a team game. The first half, I thought maybe we played a little too individually. The biggest thing at halftime was talking about playing a team game. Trust your teammates, trust each other. It was a total team win."
The Huskies coaching staff briefly celebrated their victory before returning to the film room already on Wednesday night to begin developing a gameplan for their next opponent, No. 1 Lakeville North. The Panthers own a 9-5 record overall and are the No. 22 team in the state according to Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF ranking system. Owatonna, meanwhile, is ranked No. 20 and is 9-1 against section opponents this spring.
"Obviously, they're the No. 1 seed in the section for a reason," Seykora said of North. "They're a good, solid team. Hopefully we can stick with them. I think we can. If we just keep our offensive gameplan going and I think our defense...when our defense is on, we're tough to score on."
The Huskies and Panthers will face off in Lakeville on Friday night with the winner advancing to the section finals and against either No. 2 Farmington or No. 3 Lakeville South. The opening face off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at North High School.